Canfield, OH

WFMJ.com

Road closures scheduled for Hometown Holidays event in Warren

The City of Warren is getting ready to celebrate the holidays with the Hometown Holidays event featuring a parade, a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and much more on Saturday. If you're planning on going out to this event, be aware that the following roads will be closed:. -...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Calcutta Fire Department invited to one-year anniversary of Kentucky tornado

Calcutta and Hanover Township Firefighters were invited to attend the one-year anniversary of the destructive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. The day began with a memorial walk from ground zero to the courthouse, followed by a ceremony at Graves County High School with Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear. Calcutta Fire Chief, Dave...
MAYFIELD, KY
WFMJ.com

Trumbull outage leaves hundreds in the dark

Crews from FirstEnergy are working to learn why nearly 2,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Trumbull County Wednesday evening. Before 6 p.m. the utility's website reported 1,986 outages with most of those in Howland, and the remainder in the City of Warren and Weathersfield Township. According to the website,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 11th

Vindicator file photo / December 1950s | Director Raymond Brenner and Pianist Lillian Butcher are surrounded by members of the Yo-Mah-O Chorus, composed of members of the local chapter of the National Secretaries Association, at one of Vindicator Columnist Esther Hamilton’s Alias Santa Claus Club shows at Stambaugh Auditorium. This undated photo would have been from the 1950s.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Crews from six jurisdictions respond to fire in Poland

Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Howell Drive in Poland. Responding crews included the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Boardman Fire Department, Struthers Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Beaver Township Fire Department and the Youngstown Fire Department. Western Reserve Fire District Chief, David "Chip"...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning County Dog Warden addresses typo on dog license order forms

If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

