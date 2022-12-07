Read full article on original website
Sharon artists hold The Landing Holiday Market
About 25 artists from in and around the Shenango Valley showcased and sold their work at The Landing Holiday Market.
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate form on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents.
House burns to ground, demolished in Trumbull Co. fire
In Trumbull County, a Leavittsburg home is burnt the the ground after an overnight fire.
Hotel connected to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh officially open
PITTSBURGH — Over the years the North Shore has grown with our sports teams and restaurant district. But the people Channel 11 spoke to hope that’s only the beginning as they feel that stretch of town is full of opportunity. “San Antonio has the riverwalk and that’s just...
Details on Warren’s Christmas parade, holiday event
t will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 - 8 p.m. in downtown Warren.
Mission to receive new roof thanks to local company’s generosity
On Thursday, the Warren Family Mission received an unexpected -- but much-welcomed -- surprise.
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter.
Road closures scheduled for Hometown Holidays event in Warren
The City of Warren is getting ready to celebrate the holidays with the Hometown Holidays event featuring a parade, a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and much more on Saturday. If you're planning on going out to this event, be aware that the following roads will be closed:. -...
New Latino supermarket opens in Youngstown
Don Pedro Food and Market is located on Market Street on the city's South Side.
Flames consume house in Poland; several departments respond
Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning.
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
Calcutta Fire Department invited to one-year anniversary of Kentucky tornado
Calcutta and Hanover Township Firefighters were invited to attend the one-year anniversary of the destructive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. The day began with a memorial walk from ground zero to the courthouse, followed by a ceremony at Graves County High School with Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear. Calcutta Fire Chief, Dave...
Car crashes into house in Youngstown
Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into a house on Drake Road in Youngstown.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
Trumbull outage leaves hundreds in the dark
Crews from FirstEnergy are working to learn why nearly 2,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Trumbull County Wednesday evening. Before 6 p.m. the utility's website reported 1,986 outages with most of those in Howland, and the remainder in the City of Warren and Weathersfield Township. According to the website,...
Years Ago | December 11th
Vindicator file photo / December 1950s | Director Raymond Brenner and Pianist Lillian Butcher are surrounded by members of the Yo-Mah-O Chorus, composed of members of the local chapter of the National Secretaries Association, at one of Vindicator Columnist Esther Hamilton’s Alias Santa Claus Club shows at Stambaugh Auditorium. This undated photo would have been from the 1950s.
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
Crews from six jurisdictions respond to fire in Poland
Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Howell Drive in Poland. Responding crews included the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Boardman Fire Department, Struthers Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Beaver Township Fire Department and the Youngstown Fire Department. Western Reserve Fire District Chief, David "Chip"...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
Mahoning County Dog Warden addresses typo on dog license order forms
If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.
