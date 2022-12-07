My name is Dakota and I’m a whole lot of dog. Are there any Saint Bernard lovers out there?. I’m a gentle giant who is looking for a home with an experienced owner. There’s not a lot known about my original home but I came to the shelter after not getting along with the dog in the last home. I love to lean in for lots of attention, play in the pool and I’m sure I’ll be crazy about you. I will need to be the only dog in your life, but trust me, I’ll make it all worthwhile. Call my staff for more details!

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO