ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau, like a lot of places in Wisconsin, has a rich history of bars. According to the Marathon County Historical Society, there are three major factors that grew and nurtured Wausau’s successful drinking culture; the railroad, lumberjacks, and Germans who immigrated here. “The lumberjacks would...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Your Town: How Wausau got its name

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is smack dab in the middle of the state and for relatives or friends who are visiting, it can seem like quite a hike or better yet, a far-away place. As it turns out, those people are more right than they think. For 150 years,...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Emergency crews respond to Pittsville Fire

Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a fire at Gardner Trucking in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department assisting on the scene. It’s located off Highway 73. Several other agencies emergency staff also responded. The incident is still developing and we will...
PITTSVILLE, WI
WSAW

Wausau West wins the Marathon Cup

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West Warriors hoisted the Marathon Cup for the second straight year Saturday night, topping Mosinee 4-1 at Greenheck Field House. Wausau West, who beat East-Merrill United Thursday, controlled their game against Mosinee to claim the cup. First-period goals by Judah Leder and Grant Halmstad gave the Warriors an early advantage. They’d ride that to a 4-1 win to win the cup.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin Rapids set to start a Historic Preservation Commission

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is looking for members to join their new Historic Preservation Commission. With this new commission, Wisconsin Rapids hopes to introduce tax credits to residents who own older architecture. The mayor will choose four residents as regular members and two other members as alternates,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Dakota

My name is Dakota and I’m a whole lot of dog. Are there any Saint Bernard lovers out there?. I’m a gentle giant who is looking for a home with an experienced owner. There’s not a lot known about my original home but I came to the shelter after not getting along with the dog in the last home. I love to lean in for lots of attention, play in the pool and I’m sure I’ll be crazy about you. I will need to be the only dog in your life, but trust me, I’ll make it all worthwhile. Call my staff for more details!
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

D.C. Everest School District seeks items for their Winter Wish List drive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School District is accepting clothing, hygiene products and winter wear as part of its Winter Wish List this season. The district is accepting only new and unworn apparel and footwear, such as: athletic wear, sweatpants, leggings, shoes, winter boots, winter coats and various hygiene products for distribution within the school district.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Christmas Wonderland opens at Rondele Ranch

HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rondele Ranch in Harshaw opened its Christmas Wonderland light show with 20 acres to stroll through and over a million lights. Visitor Angelo Esposito moved to Woodruff from Phoenix last year and enjoys having a white Christmas this year. “You get to pack in a...
HARSHAW, WI
WSAW

The number of structure fires continues to increase this winter

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Wisconsin’s seen an unusually high number of structure fires for this time of year, according to local authorities. Winter provides plenty of opportunities to cause a fire in your home. The Merrill Fire Department says being aware of space heaters, cooking surfaces, and holiday lights are crucial to keeping safe. In the meantime, first and second responders are easing the burden for those who’ve already suffered a loss.
MERRILL, WI
onfocus.news

Reported Structural Fire at Gardner Trucking

Pittsville (OnFocus) Around 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, according to Wood County Dispatch a report came in of a structure fire East of Pittsville on Hwy 73. At the time of the report heavy traffic along Hwy 73 near County E. Expect travel delays and choose alternative route. As of...
PITTSVILLE, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Road project draws large crowd to public meeting

PITTSVILLE — The future of a busy Wood County intersection drew dozens of people to a public hearing and open house in Pittsville last month. About a hundred concerned citizens and business owners went to the Pittsville Community Center Nov. 30, to hear the latest proposals from DOT officials, and voice their opinions, regarding the future alignment of the intersection of WIS 73/80 and Wood County A on Pittsville’s north end. The work is part of a larger project – the resurfacing of Hwy. 80 from the intersection to Poplar Street near Hay Creek Pallet.
PITTSVILLE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas

ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph Country Christmas

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph’s Country Christmas. Rudolph, Wisconsin is home to more than just 500 people. The Rudolph Country Christmas brings in around 4,000 people to enjoy crafts, demonstrations and buggy rides, and other Christmas-related festivities. The event is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the fire department.
RUDOLPH, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Water pipes burst at hotel

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Rodeway Inn in Stevens Point is in the midst of renovations, and there’s been another setback. The Stevens Point Fire Department was called out December 2nd because the hotel was flooding from burst pipes. City officials say the pipes froze over after someone...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Rhinelander FBLA and DECA hold annual Jeans for Teens Drive

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is fast approaching, and this year there are still many families left struggling to just get by. Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA is looking to help out with their “Jeans for Teens” drive. Starting Dec. 15-Jan. 3, the group will be collecting...
RHINELANDER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy