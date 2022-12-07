Read full article on original website
WSAW
Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau, like a lot of places in Wisconsin, has a rich history of bars. According to the Marathon County Historical Society, there are three major factors that grew and nurtured Wausau’s successful drinking culture; the railroad, lumberjacks, and Germans who immigrated here. “The lumberjacks would...
WSAW
Your Town: How Wausau got its name
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is smack dab in the middle of the state and for relatives or friends who are visiting, it can seem like quite a hike or better yet, a far-away place. As it turns out, those people are more right than they think. For 150 years,...
WSAW
Collectors share stories behind prized possessions at annual ‘Holidays at the Houses’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For over two decades, Holiday’s at the Houses has been a popular event in Wausau held at the Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum. This year, people were able to not only display their unique collections, but the stories behind them. “We have people...
WSAW
Emergency crews respond to Pittsville Fire
Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a fire at Gardner Trucking in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department assisting on the scene. It’s located off Highway 73. Several other agencies emergency staff also responded. The incident is still developing and we will...
WSAW
Wausau West wins the Marathon Cup
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West Warriors hoisted the Marathon Cup for the second straight year Saturday night, topping Mosinee 4-1 at Greenheck Field House. Wausau West, who beat East-Merrill United Thursday, controlled their game against Mosinee to claim the cup. First-period goals by Judah Leder and Grant Halmstad gave the Warriors an early advantage. They’d ride that to a 4-1 win to win the cup.
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids set to start a Historic Preservation Commission
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is looking for members to join their new Historic Preservation Commission. With this new commission, Wisconsin Rapids hopes to introduce tax credits to residents who own older architecture. The mayor will choose four residents as regular members and two other members as alternates,...
Pet of the Week: Dakota
My name is Dakota and I’m a whole lot of dog. Are there any Saint Bernard lovers out there?. I’m a gentle giant who is looking for a home with an experienced owner. There’s not a lot known about my original home but I came to the shelter after not getting along with the dog in the last home. I love to lean in for lots of attention, play in the pool and I’m sure I’ll be crazy about you. I will need to be the only dog in your life, but trust me, I’ll make it all worthwhile. Call my staff for more details!
WSAW
D.C. Everest School District seeks items for their Winter Wish List drive
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School District is accepting clothing, hygiene products and winter wear as part of its Winter Wish List this season. The district is accepting only new and unworn apparel and footwear, such as: athletic wear, sweatpants, leggings, shoes, winter boots, winter coats and various hygiene products for distribution within the school district.
WSAW
Christmas Wonderland opens at Rondele Ranch
HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rondele Ranch in Harshaw opened its Christmas Wonderland light show with 20 acres to stroll through and over a million lights. Visitor Angelo Esposito moved to Woodruff from Phoenix last year and enjoys having a white Christmas this year. “You get to pack in a...
WSAW
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont. It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W. The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost...
WSAW
The number of structure fires continues to increase this winter
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Wisconsin’s seen an unusually high number of structure fires for this time of year, according to local authorities. Winter provides plenty of opportunities to cause a fire in your home. The Merrill Fire Department says being aware of space heaters, cooking surfaces, and holiday lights are crucial to keeping safe. In the meantime, first and second responders are easing the burden for those who’ve already suffered a loss.
Consultant proposes 65% increase in Wausau water rate for 2023
Amid skyrocketing utility-related debt in Wausau a financial consulting firm is proposing the city increase water rates by 65 percent in 2023, along with a 5 percent hike in sewer rates. Water bills for city residents are projected to rise about $140 per quarter, up from about $85 and is...
onfocus.news
Reported Structural Fire at Gardner Trucking
Pittsville (OnFocus) Around 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, according to Wood County Dispatch a report came in of a structure fire East of Pittsville on Hwy 73. At the time of the report heavy traffic along Hwy 73 near County E. Expect travel delays and choose alternative route. As of...
hubcitytimes.com
Road project draws large crowd to public meeting
PITTSVILLE — The future of a busy Wood County intersection drew dozens of people to a public hearing and open house in Pittsville last month. About a hundred concerned citizens and business owners went to the Pittsville Community Center Nov. 30, to hear the latest proposals from DOT officials, and voice their opinions, regarding the future alignment of the intersection of WIS 73/80 and Wood County A on Pittsville’s north end. The work is part of a larger project – the resurfacing of Hwy. 80 from the intersection to Poplar Street near Hay Creek Pallet.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
WSAW
Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph Country Christmas
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph’s Country Christmas. Rudolph, Wisconsin is home to more than just 500 people. The Rudolph Country Christmas brings in around 4,000 people to enjoy crafts, demonstrations and buggy rides, and other Christmas-related festivities. The event is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the fire department.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Water pipes burst at hotel
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Rodeway Inn in Stevens Point is in the midst of renovations, and there’s been another setback. The Stevens Point Fire Department was called out December 2nd because the hotel was flooding from burst pipes. City officials say the pipes froze over after someone...
WSAW
Rhinelander FBLA and DECA hold annual Jeans for Teens Drive
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is fast approaching, and this year there are still many families left struggling to just get by. Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA is looking to help out with their “Jeans for Teens” drive. Starting Dec. 15-Jan. 3, the group will be collecting...
