KELOLAND TV
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
KELOLAND TV
Great Bear officials watching forecast before opening for the season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With all the snow we got Thursday night, you may be wondering if Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls will open. Crews say the seven inches of wet snow, once compressed, is not enough to open. Great Bear says it will help insulate...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season. What started as freezing rain Thursday evening, quickly turned into snow. It’s the first true test of the...
kelo.com
Snowfall totals around the area vary widely following Thursday’s snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has been gathering snowfall reports following Thursday’s snowstorm. While their office at Joe Foss Field reported receiving 7.4 inches of snow, totals in Sioux Falls varied widely depending on where you live. Southeastern Sioux Falls saw...
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Weekend Ahead: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, December 9
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Southeastern KELOLAND saw up to 10 inches of snow last night. We also had thunder snow which drops a lot of snow. We have light winds which helps keep the snow on the ground. We do have fog in some locations in eastern KELOLAND this afternoon.
kelo.com
Another major system to impact KELO listening area next week; flooding possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While details are still being determined, it looks like a major winter storm will impact the northern plains next week. Tim Masters at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says to expect a variety of precipitation. There are several ways to avoid flooding...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, December 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Lincoln County courthouse is looking to expand. A USD basketball player is behind bars. Winter is here and that means...
KELOLAND TV
Snow crews working double-time to clear roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers had to take it slow Friday morning after Thursday night’s storm left more than 9 inches of snow on some Sioux Falls streets. It is a familiar sight across Sioux Falls. Snow plows heading into neighborhoods to clear roads of several inches...
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Snow work before class work starts at SFSD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before classes could start two hours late in the Sioux Falls School District Friday, Dec. 9, 39 sites needed to be cleared of snow. DeeAnn Konrad, the communications coordinator for the SFSD, said the district’s operational service department cleared snow from 16 sites and 24 playgrounds. The parking lots are cleaned first, she said.
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
kiwaradio.com
Freezing Drizzle And Snow Potential
The area has the potential for ice, and greater than one inch of snow throughout the day Thursday and into Friday. Keep an eye right here, and tune to KIWA for the latest. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory states that mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to four inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday until 6 A.M. Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Snow blankets eastern KELOLAND; Train, pickup crash investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 9. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. It’s been a long night for snow plows across eastern and southern KELOLAND as they clear the roads from last night’s winter storm.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter weather advisory ahead as snow piles in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see increasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the low to mid 30s around the region. That’s ahead of a chance for some snow tonight, especially in the southern parts of the region. Snow will move in later this afternoon and spread north and east. By around 5 p.m., we’ll see snow falling in Sioux Falls. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect later this evening and last until 6 a.m. Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. To...
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Through Sunday; Messy Work Week Ahead – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, December 10
The slow but steady melting process to the east will continue today as mainly calm conditions and a bit more sunshine take over. We may have some fog in a few areas, and with temperatures near or just below freezing, some freezing fog is also possible. This will gradually dissipate and give way to a sunnier first half of the weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Will you need a shovel or a snow blower tomorrow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wintery mix is creeping its way into KELOLAND Thursday afternoon, with a freezing drizzle and snow marking portions of the state throughout the evening. Many will wake up tomorrow with sidewalks and driveways to clear, but with freezing rain on the way, you...
