Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
WWD

CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times

Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
mytotalretail.com

GameStop Announces Another Round of Job Cuts

GameStop has announced a round of layoffs due in part to inflation and "weakened consumer confidence" about the market, according to its CEO. This move comes a few months after GameStop management fired its CFO and made cuts at Game Informer, among other places inside the company. Axios, which was first to report on the layoffs at GameStop, said the team working on the company's blockchain/NFT projects were "heavily impacted." The exact number of job cuts was not disclosed.
MarketRealist

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...

