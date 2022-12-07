Read full article on original website
Related
A McDonald's franchisee is accused of asking 100 teens to work too many hours or late shifts. Restaurants are recruiting younger workers during ongoing labor shortage.
Owners say they 'regret' the scheduling issue. The probe underscores the challenges chains encounter when they rely on teens to flip burgers.
Self-Identified Employees of Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Disclose Company Secrets
Words of warning have been shared with store customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit.com, and Indeed.com.
DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees to cut costs
DoorDash announced that it will lay off more than 1,200 employees in order to reduce operating expenses that, "if left unabated – would continue to outgrow our revenue."
PepsiCo layoffs point to corporate belt-tightening extending beyond big tech
Hundreds of jobs will reportedly be eliminated with company sites in Purchase, N.Y., Chicago and Plano, Texas, likely to be most affected.
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times
Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
mytotalretail.com
GameStop Announces Another Round of Job Cuts
GameStop has announced a round of layoffs due in part to inflation and "weakened consumer confidence" about the market, according to its CEO. This move comes a few months after GameStop management fired its CFO and made cuts at Game Informer, among other places inside the company. Axios, which was first to report on the layoffs at GameStop, said the team working on the company's blockchain/NFT projects were "heavily impacted." The exact number of job cuts was not disclosed.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...
Comments / 0