Man found guilty in death of 73-year-old Volusia County woman killed in street racing crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for a 2019 street racing crash that killed a 73-year-old woman in Ormond Beach has been found guilty. Eric Worthington was found guilty of vehicular homicide, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit. [TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to...
Volusia student arrested after school shooting threats, pointing gun at student in photo, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old was arrested after posting a picture of himself pointing a gun at a student’s head and threatening to shoot other students on social media, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the boy, arrested on Monday, is...
Officer shoots man stabbing woman repeatedly at Winter Haven home, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven police officer shot a man Wednesday to stop him from stabbing a woman repeatedly, according to the department. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Winter Haven home, located at 2316 Isle Royal Court SE, shortly before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they saw 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman.
Orange County man accused of breaking into home after crashing stolen car through 2 auto shops
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Sunday after police said he crashed a stolen car through two auto repair shops in Altamonte Springs before going on to burglarize a nearby home. At about 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, Ryan Chapman, 25, was caught on surveillance video...
Man accused in deadly Titusville motel shooting indicted on murder charges
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a Titusville motel has now been formally charged with first-degree murder. The state attorney’s office announced Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted Wade Field, 31, in the shooting death of Daniel Wade, 64. Field was also indicted on an attempted murder charge after police said he also shot at another worker at the Siesta Motel.
Pastor, son arrested in Florida in $8 million COVID scheme, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pastor and his son were arrested after collecting more than $8 million in coronavirus relief aid in 2020 with a fraudulent ministry, according to new documents. Evan Edwards and Joshua Edwards were taken into custody Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach after being indicted on Dec....
Possible human remains found near Osceola County high school, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Wednesday after possible human remains were found in Kissimmee. A passerby found the remains at 4261 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Video shows...
VIDEO: Florida cop treated for overdose after possible fentanyl exposure, police say
Authorities say a Florida police officer was treated for an overdose after potentially being exposed to the super-powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, WESH reported.
Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
Accused fentanyl dealer ‘Red Eye’ arrested after overdose death in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An accused fentanyl dealer was arrested after officers found a person dead from an apparent drug overdose, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said they found the overdose victim Tuesday, and investigators discovered that the victim had purchased fentanyl the day prior from...
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
32-year-old Clermont man killed in crash with pole, tree, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Clermont man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle around 11:10 p.m. [TRENDING: Video shows...
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
Florida woman faces DUI charges after train crashes into her parked car
BUSHNELL, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman was arrested on DUI charges late Tuesday after a train crashed into her car that she parked on railroad tracks in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said Ievgeniia Pinchuk, of Lady Lake, was arrested following the crash, which happened around...
19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday when his Jeep Wrangler crashed and overturned on an Orange County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Lake Underhill Road near South Palermo Avenue, just south of State Road...
Seminole County seeks legal custody of 38 dogs seized before Thanksgiving
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is continuing to seek legal custody of 38 dogs that were seized from a home before Thanksgiving. Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to confirm a petition filed in court to take ownership of the dogs, so they can eventually be put up for adoption. It will now be up to a judge to decide who would be the most appropriate owner of the dogs – the county, or the man they were seized from.
‘They’re not a number’: Florida trooper explains why fatal crash investigations take time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Some heartbroken families look for quick answers after one of their loved ones is killed in a crash, but the investigation afterward can take awhile to process, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Derek and Deanna Miner, the parents of 18-year-old Nick Miner, said they feel...
Man shot, killed at Brevard McDonald’s after attacking driver over mistaken identity, deputies say
PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a McDonald’s in Port St. John after he attacked a driver who was eating in his car in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to deputies. The fatal shooting happened...
2 found shot to death after hours-long investigation at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were found shot to death Monday in Orange County after an hours-long investigation, officials said. Deputies were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Alston Drive near Orlo Vista for reports of shots fired, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
8 dogs, ferret rescued from Orange County hotel room after days without care
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services removed eight dogs and a ferret from a hotel room after the animals were left alone in the room for days without care, according to court records released Monday. The affidavit shows that on Nov. 30, OCAS crews arrived at the...
