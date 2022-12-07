ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Officer shoots man stabbing woman repeatedly at Winter Haven home, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven police officer shot a man Wednesday to stop him from stabbing a woman repeatedly, according to the department. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Winter Haven home, located at 2316 Isle Royal Court SE, shortly before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they saw 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Man accused in deadly Titusville motel shooting indicted on murder charges

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a Titusville motel has now been formally charged with first-degree murder. The state attorney’s office announced Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted Wade Field, 31, in the shooting death of Daniel Wade, 64. Field was also indicted on an attempted murder charge after police said he also shot at another worker at the Siesta Motel.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
PALM BAY, FL
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
32-year-old Clermont man killed in crash with pole, tree, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Clermont man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle around 11:10 p.m. [TRENDING: Video shows...
CLERMONT, FL
Seminole County seeks legal custody of 38 dogs seized before Thanksgiving

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is continuing to seek legal custody of 38 dogs that were seized from a home before Thanksgiving. Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to confirm a petition filed in court to take ownership of the dogs, so they can eventually be put up for adoption. It will now be up to a judge to decide who would be the most appropriate owner of the dogs – the county, or the man they were seized from.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

