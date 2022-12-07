The power of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ team chemistry and locker room cohesion can’t be overstated. The same can be said about a great head coach. By now, we can all agree that Nick Sirianni is on his way to becoming one. When you add all of that up, that’s why rumors of the organization possibly being a dark horse candidate to land Odell Beckham Jr. have fallen on deaf ears. The theory shared by many is “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. As talented as he is, the Birds haven’t needed OBJ to this point. Why do so many believe that they need him now? It’s a fair question, right?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO