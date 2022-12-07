ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
Eagles news: Insiders preview Week 14 rivalry game versus Giants

Call us crazy, but the thrill ride that was the Philadelphia Eagles‘ blowout victory over the Tennessee Titans didn’t do enough to quench our thirst for seeing our believed Birds in action. That felt like an appetizer because here we are, not even seven days later, feeling the hunger pains, listening to our stomachs growl, and counting down the hours until 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.
Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy

A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
Texans vs. Cowboys Thursday injury report: DE Mario Addison making progress

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 14 as they gear up to play the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), fullback Troy Hairston (chest), receiver Nico Collins (foot), and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder) did not participate in practice.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offers a powerful statement on camaraderie

The power of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ team chemistry and locker room cohesion can’t be overstated. The same can be said about a great head coach. By now, we can all agree that Nick Sirianni is on his way to becoming one. When you add all of that up, that’s why rumors of the organization possibly being a dark horse candidate to land Odell Beckham Jr. have fallen on deaf ears. The theory shared by many is “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. As talented as he is, the Birds haven’t needed OBJ to this point. Why do so many believe that they need him now? It’s a fair question, right?
