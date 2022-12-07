Read full article on original website
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
T.J. Watt downgraded; Chuks Okorafor, Najee Harris upgraded on Steelers' injury report
Two starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers offense were upgraded on the league-mandated injury report Thursday, but the news for the MVP of the defense went the opposite direction. T.J. Watt did not practice Thursday after he had been listed as a limited participant the day prior. It’s possible, however, Watt...
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.
Eagles vs Giants inactives, injuries tracker: Shaun Bradley sits Week 14 out
Why does it feel like it’s been two weeks since the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants played? Sure, we know it hasn’t been that long, but getting to Sunday took forever, didn’t it? Maybe the Birds’ most recent showing whet our appetites for more action. Maybe this feeling just comes from it being New York Giants week. Who knows?
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
Eagles news: Insiders preview Week 14 rivalry game versus Giants
Call us crazy, but the thrill ride that was the Philadelphia Eagles‘ blowout victory over the Tennessee Titans didn’t do enough to quench our thirst for seeing our believed Birds in action. That felt like an appetizer because here we are, not even seven days later, feeling the hunger pains, listening to our stomachs growl, and counting down the hours until 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.
Giants rule 3 out, list Saquon Barkley as questionable vs. Eagles
The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will do so down several key players. There’s also a chance the Giants could be without several additional players who showed up on the injury report this week, including running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy
A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
Texans vs. Cowboys Thursday injury report: DE Mario Addison making progress
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 14 as they gear up to play the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), fullback Troy Hairston (chest), receiver Nico Collins (foot), and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder) did not participate in practice.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offers a powerful statement on camaraderie
The power of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ team chemistry and locker room cohesion can’t be overstated. The same can be said about a great head coach. By now, we can all agree that Nick Sirianni is on his way to becoming one. When you add all of that up, that’s why rumors of the organization possibly being a dark horse candidate to land Odell Beckham Jr. have fallen on deaf ears. The theory shared by many is “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. As talented as he is, the Birds haven’t needed OBJ to this point. Why do so many believe that they need him now? It’s a fair question, right?
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels eyeing comeback
Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels is not ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels still has his sights set on returning to the mound. He is hoping to pitch in 2023 and is looking for an opportunity. Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star...
