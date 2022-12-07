ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count

Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Notes found on QC college campus under investigation

Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Eastern Iowa pled guilty to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine on Wednesday. In October 2020 law enforcement searched a car being transported from Arizona to Iowa. During the search, officers found approximately 30 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Paperwork inside the car showed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wvik.org

City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon

This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
wvik.org

WIU's Moline Campus Opens LGBTQ+ Clinic

This fall, Western Illinois University opened a new LGBTQ-plus Clinic at its Moline campus. Dr. Haley Wikoff says it's located in WIU's Counseling Learning Lab. The lab offers services as a part of a degree program, the Master of Science in Education in Counseling. "Usually counselors says they lack competence...
MOLINE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Two men die in shootings in Davenport

A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
aroundptown.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Police Pursuit (video/photos)

A burglary suspect was apprehended in rural Prophetstown on Thursday morning at approximately 8:10AM according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. The arrest was the result of an incident that occurred around 3:15AM Tuesday, December 5th when a break-in to a building owned by Josh Hovey of Prophetstown near Washington and Lomax Roads was observed and interrupted on a security camera.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
97X

Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode

The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE

