Read full article on original website
Related
Need a JOB? Goodwill is Hosting a Job Fair This Monday & Tuesday
If you're looking for a job, Goodwill Industries is looking for you!. Goodwill Industries is hosting 2 hiring events in our area. The first is Monday, December 12th at the Pasco Connection Center, on Court Street. (3521 West Court Street, Suite B) The event will be held from 10 am till 2 pm.
An Open Letter to Nirvana Cannabis Company in Richland
I wanted to write a quick letter to share my thanks and show that the little things don't go unnoticed. Whenever it snows in Tri-Cities, life gets a little more stressful. Driving around town can be hectic enough without the hazardous conditions but here we are; getting showered in snow. When winter comes around, people's routines and habits change a bit. Do I really need to make this trip? Even a simple trip to the grocery store can become cumbersome if a parking lot isn't cleared well; which brings me to my point.
Frozen pipes and a freight train hampered fighting Tri-Cities yacht club blaze
Clean up efforts started Thursday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock plans an active retirement
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock retires at the end of this month. What retirement will look like stretches his imagination. “I have never been retired,” he said. “I’ve had a job every day since 1964, and so I really don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m sure I’m not going to be just going around in my bathrobe and slippers on the front porch. There will be more.”
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities bakery closes flagship location, but another is in the works + New cafe at library
A Tri-Cities favorite bakery has closed its original location, but don’t worry, its replacement is in the works. Ethos Bakery and Cafe closed its flagship location at 2150 Keene Rd last week and was busy removing equipment and decor from the store over the weekend. They had planned to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Chamberlain is named city manager
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla City Council has hired Elizabeth Chamberlain to be the next city manager. She had been serving as acting city manager since Nabiel Shawa retired on Oct. 10. “Of the eight semifinalists for the position reviewed and considered by council, Elizabeth was unquestionably the...
Snow flurries ice Tri-Cities. Schools, city halls closing doors early
Mix of snow and freezing rain coats the streets.
RIchland Police To Launch Bold New Recruitment, Retention Program
Although we are not seeing the mass exodus of law enforcement officers like they are in Seattle, our local jurisdictions have seen higher than normal departures and retirements following the legislature's' assault' on agencies with their so-called police reform. Richland PD to offer new recruitment, retention program. Richland Police Chief...
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
Friday school and other delays & closures after Tri-Cities snowfall. Here’s the latest
Most Hanford workers told to stay home.
nbcrightnow.com
WWFD personnel help in Blue Mountain avalanche rescue
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- On December 2, Walla Walla Fire Department personnel, along with Walla Walla County Search and Rescue and other resources, responded to the Blue Mountains for reports of someone stuck in an avalanche. According to the WWFD, with the necessary resources ready and available, the rescue went well...
Fire Off Clover Island Destroys Two Boathouses
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two boathouses are destroyed, with three others damaged from a fire just off the Clover Island Yacht club around 7:30 this morning. Fire crews from Kennewick arrived on scene to find heavy flames and thick black smoke billowing high into the air from the blaze, of which the cause is still under investigation. Pasco Fire Department was called into assist with their fire boat so crews could fight the fire on the water. Kennewick was able to move an aerial ladder truck just off the river so they could spray water on the flames.
Multiple Kennewick Schools on Lockdown
Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary have been placed on lockdown as Kennewick Police are investigating a potential threat. In a release, the Kennewick School District said "Kennewick Police received a phone call report of weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School. Police are currently searching the building to find out if there is any credibility to the report. We are receiving reports that this may be part of a hoax happening at multiple schools in the state."
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
KEPR
Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down
Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
2nd Annual Pit Bull Pen Rescue Pup Crawl on Saturday in Richland
The 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl is going on this Saturday, and it's for a great cause. The Pit Bull Pen is a rescue in Benton City that helps to save dogs at risk. The annual Holiday Pup Crawl takes place from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. Everyone is encouraged to cruise around Henderson Loop in Richland. Various locations will feature wine, spirits, and a silent auction.
Hanford contractor accused of Latino hiring discrimination. Applicants to get back wages
An aptitude test was alleged to discriminate against Hispanic applicants.
Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?
Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
610KONA
Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs
West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0