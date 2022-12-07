ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Fauci's farewell goes off the rails: White House shuts down reporters asking Biden's retiring adviser about COVID origins - as he suggests Americans get tested and boosted before Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci made his final appearance in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, triggering chaotic scenes as reporters bombarded him with questions about the origins of COVID-19. He delivered a message to Americans to get booster vaccines and reflected on his time as one of the country's top...
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

How the Biden admin says Brittney Griner's release happened

President Biden made the "painful decision" to swap jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout after determining that Russia was never going to meet his demand that another jailed American, Paul Whelan, also be freed, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The big picture: Not only did...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum

Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
Axios

Sam Bankman-Fried ignores Senate request, setting up subpoena

Sam Bankman-Fried missed a Thursday evening deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request that he testify at an upcoming hearing, setting up the possibility of a subpoena. Why it matters: Bankman-Fried has given a slew of media interviews since FTX collapsed, but hasn't yet spoken under penalty of...
Axios

The rule that silences the White House on economic data

Within a few minutes of major economic data releases, news organizations send out alerts, analysts push out research notes, and Economics Twitter parses the details and implications. But White House officials — who presumably have the most reason to celebrate a good number, or explain away a bad one —...
TheWrap

Washington Post Has Lost 500,000 Subscribers Since Biden Took Office

The Washington Post has lost 500,000 subscribers since Biden took office in Jan. 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. As compared to the 3 million subscribers the publication had in Jan. 2021, the Post currently has over 2.5 million subscribers, sources with knowledge of the company’s finances told The Wall Street Journal. Despite being on track to generate around $600 million in revenue in 2022, the Post is not expecting to make a profit this year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy