Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: ten, thirteen; White Balls: fourteen, fifteen) (two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000. MyDaY.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Month: 11, Day: 18, Year: 97. (Month: eleven; Day: eighteen; Year: ninety-seven) Copyright 2022 The...
Nebraska AG’s report warns against ‘threat’ in environmental, social and governance investing
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s attorney general, in a unique, unsigned report this week, warned against allowing the consideration of environmental, social and governance performance, or ESG, in the investment of institutional funds. The 37-page report, which reads like a policy analysis ,with multiple academic citations, was done at the...
NDOT worker struck while responding to crash on I-80 during Thursday's winter storm
A Nebraska Department of Transportation worker suffered non-life threatening injuries on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a crash on Interstate 80 outside Sutherland. The man was transported for medical treatment after he was hit outside of his vehicle at the scene.
