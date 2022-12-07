Read full article on original website
Florida lawmakers set to address property insurance woes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page bill...
Florida House, Senate outline potential changes to state’s property-insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out...
Tax breaks teed up for Florida hurricane damage victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after federal indictment
ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Joe Harding, the Republican lawmaker from Williston who was arrested this week on federal fraud charges, resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. Harding, whose district covers part of Marion County, including Ocala, announced his resignation on his Facebook page. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando...
Dr. Jim Clark explains what people should know ahead of special session on property insurance
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the special legislative session is about to kick off to tackle the state’s property insurance crisis, News 6′s political analyst is breaking down what consumers can expect lawmakers to discuss and vote on. The special session starts Dec. 12 and is set to...
Live on a boat? You may qualify for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you live on a boat – and it was your primary residence before and during Hurricane Ian – and sustained hurricane damage, you may qualify for federal assistance, FEMA recently announced. FEMA said survivors living in one of the 26 designated counties for...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Ariz. – Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed,...
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots
ATLANTA – In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday's election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeBary mother can now make Christmas special for her seven children after News 6 stepped in to help get her lottery winnings following a snag with the Department of Economic Opportunity. On Thursday, News 6 reported Shawndra Wilson lost her winnings to the state...
Winter Springs man found guilty in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Winter Springs man arrested for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was found guilty of all four charges against him on Thursday. FBI agents arrested John Nassif in May 2021 after they received tips that he had posted his involvement on social media.
Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of...
Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lost dog separated from her family seven years ago was found in a Central Florida hotel and reunited with her owner, according to a heartfelt post by the Orange County Animal Services. The Facebook post said that road officers responded to an abandoned dog...
‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance along a beach in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. In a Facebook post, staff said the 8-foot-long crocodile was seen in front of the Barrier Island Center in Melbourne Beach.
‘One bad apple:’ Paramotorists want results after pilot flies near Lake County homes
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the paramotor aviation community are speaking out to educate and inform people after a pilot was seen causing concerns for residents in Clermont. “In any sport or any profession, there is always someone that you know doesn’t hold the standard that you like...
Massive storm 2,000 miles away creating life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. – A storm more than 2,000 miles away in the North Atlantic is having a major impact along the Florida beaches. While it will be sunny, the risk for life-threatening rip currents will be extremely high. If you do enter the water, make sure you are paying...
Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
‘I thought it was my saving grace:’ DeBary mom loses lotto winnings to DEO overpayment issue
DeBARY, Fla. – A DeBary mother is hoping to collect her lotto winnings before Christmas after losing the money because of an issue with unemployment overpayment. Shawndra Wilson contacted News 6 after seeing our Make Ends Meet report featuring two scratch-off winners who lost their cash for the same reason.
Sheriff: Florida Keys man tossed 2 kittens out of moving SUV, 1 dead
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a 29-year-old Islamorada man Thursday after they said he tossed two kittens out of the window of his moving SUV, according to News 6 partner Local 10 News. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said on Nov. 28,...
Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
Florida deputies catch man who hid in swamp for days, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man hiding from deputies since Tuesday in a swamp near Yeehaw Junction has been captured, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It was announced on social media two days after Osceola deputies said they had “exhausted” search efforts for the man, identified as Cory Philippe, 32.
