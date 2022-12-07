ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
click orlando

Florida lawmakers set to address property insurance woes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page bill...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tax breaks teed up for Florida hurricane damage victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after federal indictment

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Joe Harding, the Republican lawmaker from Williston who was arrested this week on federal fraud charges, resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. Harding, whose district covers part of Marion County, including Ocala, announced his resignation on his Facebook page. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Ariz. – Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed,...
ARIZONA STATE
click orlando

After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots

ATLANTA – In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday's election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

Winter Springs man found guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Winter Springs man arrested for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was found guilty of all four charges against him on Thursday. FBI agents arrested John Nassif in May 2021 after they received tips that he had posted his involvement on social media.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
click orlando

Florida deputies catch man who hid in swamp for days, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man hiding from deputies since Tuesday in a swamp near Yeehaw Junction has been captured, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It was announced on social media two days after Osceola deputies said they had “exhausted” search efforts for the man, identified as Cory Philippe, 32.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

