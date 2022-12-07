Read full article on original website
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire
In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 years
An Ohio couple who were married blissfully for 80 years passed away just hours apart while holding hands. An Ohio-based couple, June and Hubert Malicote, passed away just 20 hours apart while holding hands after 79 years of marriage.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front
Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
18-Year-Old Horrified After Stepmom Tells Her She's 'Lucky' to Be Treated as Equal
Should stepchildren be treated the same as biological children?. Photo byPhoto by Gerardo Marrufo on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's no one size fits all manual on how to be the best step-parent, and how to successfully blend two different families together as one.
Upworthy
Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom
Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed. Article continues below advertisement. In the first...
International Business Times
Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State
A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
An 11-year-old Black girl was bullied and told she 'stayed in the oven too long'
A North Carolina girl is afraid to return to school after being bullied. Because of her dark skin, she was told that she looked like "she stayed in the oven too long." When Dalaya Hooper, 11, told her mother, Dawnetta, about the racist remark, she also said she wanted to switch schools instead of going back to her regular school. The Daily Mail reports that Dawnetta used Facebook to raise awareness of racism and bullying at Riverwood Middle School by posting screenshots of her text messages.
Oklahoma country star dies in his sleep on his own wedding night
Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday.His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.The cause of his death has not yet been determined.His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just...
Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It
In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Widowed Father Furious After Brother Calls Police for Dumping Children at Workplace
How lenient should family members be to those who have lost their spouse?. As if raising children were a tough enough task on its own, it can become immeasurably more difficult when a parent has to do so on their own. Single parents have one of the toughest jobs in the world.
16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother
Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.
