Ohio State

Nik

Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire

In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Upworthy

Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom

Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Daily Mail

Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries

Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
MASON CITY, IA
International Business Times

Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State

A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
CHARLESTON, SC
Margaret Minnicks

An 11-year-old Black girl was bullied and told she 'stayed in the oven too long'

A North Carolina girl is afraid to return to school after being bullied. Because of her dark skin, she was told that she looked like "she stayed in the oven too long." When Dalaya Hooper, 11, told her mother, Dawnetta, about the racist remark, she also said she wanted to switch schools instead of going back to her regular school. The Daily Mail reports that Dawnetta used Facebook to raise awareness of racism and bullying at Riverwood Middle School by posting screenshots of her text messages.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Oklahoma country star dies in his sleep on his own wedding night

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday.His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.The cause of his death has not yet been determined.His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.

