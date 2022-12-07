Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Coach says new Vols OL commitment could 'play 10 years in the league'
Phil Serchia, the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, goes in-depth on Tennessee's newest commitment, freshman offensive lineman Larry Johnson III.
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Has Blunt Message For ESPN's Todd McShay
Garrett Wilson has come to the defense of a former Buckeye teammate this Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay went on air and claimed that NFL scouts believe that Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play, and is sitting out only to protect his draft ...
Two Ohio State recruits reaffirm their commitment to the Buckeyes
In the new world of college football, a verbal pledge doesn’t necessarily mean a whole lot. With NIL money aplenty and sometimes just straight bags of cash, recruits can be swayed to renege on their word for what might seem like greener pastures. Ohio State fans are understandably a...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud finishes third in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight season. But like last year, the Ohio State quarterback is headed home without the famous bronze statue representing the best player in college football. At Jazz at Lincoln Center in...
Ohio State commits prepare for weekend championships
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is dancing after all. Thanks to some outside help, the Buckeyes found out that they in fact will be the fourth team in the 2022 College Football Playoff. No. 4 Ohio State got its draw against the defending national champions in No. 1 Georgia in...
Ohio State makes final cut for five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei
COLUMBUS — Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the most coveted high school prospects in the country and he just made a note of who’s going to get final consideration for his pledge. The five-star Bellflower (Calif) St. John Bosco defensive lineman announced that Ohio State is one of...
Updated odds to win the national championship ahead of the College Football Playoff
Ohio State is in the College Football Playoff. And while it came via a rather unconventional route after a loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes still have a seat at the table and hope to finish off the most divine feast of the 2022 season. The odds to win the national...
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver
Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
What is Mississippi State getting in Amari Smith?
Mississippi State adds sleeper offensive lineman from south Mississippi to the 2023 recruiting haul.
