ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee basketball score vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live updates for Vols at home

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkQjH_0jawOtLT00

Tennessee basketball has a home game before a pair of major nonconference games.

No. 7 Tennessee (7-1) hosts Eastern Kentucky (4-4) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols face No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn on Sunday before playing at No. 9 Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, on Dec. 17.

Wednesday marks UT's third straight home games. The Vols smashed McNeese State 76-40 before bashing Alcorn State 94-40.

Guard Santiago Vescovi is day to day after suffering a shoulder injury against McNeese State. The senior did not play against Alcorn State. The senior is averaging 12 points and 5.0 rebounds. He has 18 steals and is shooting 31.7% on 3-pointers.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky offers Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the transfer portal as they look to fill out the roster for 2023. Penn State transfer defensive end Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for a few days, but he has already received several offers. According to CatsPause, One...
LEXINGTON, KY
testudotimes.com

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 7 Tennessee preview

Fresh off its first loss of the season on the road at Wisconsin, No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball has one of its toughest games of the season Sunday when it faces No. 7 Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett

They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Eastern Progress

EKU football makes plans for FBS move

Rixon Lane, director of EKU Sports communications, confirmed EKU Football is working to move to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). “As reported by ESPN today, EKU is actively working towards a move to FBS football along with the other football-playing institutions within the ASUN and WAC (Western Athletic Conference). EKU’s main objective has been, and will continue to be, providing the best possible situation and opportunities for our student-athletes, programs and university community,” said Lane on Friday night.
Wildcats Today

Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class.  Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday:  DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Stadium Controversy

The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint against Tennessee's alcohol vender, claiming that it's responsible for fans being rowdy at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee's current alcohol vendor is Aramark. Last year, alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium generated $2.67 million in sales. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the city wants...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy