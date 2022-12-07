ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma petition to enshrine abortion rights withdrawn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of Oklahoma residents has withdrawn a petition that sought to put a state question on the ballot that would protect the right to an abortion. Records show the proponents of the citizen-led initiative petition notified the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday of their plans to withdraw.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

New Mexico Health Department announces changes to COVID-19 testing options

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVII) — The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday changes to the COVID-19 testing options available to residents. At the end of last month, Curative notified the state that effective Dec. 28, it will conclude its COVID-19 testing services nationwide. This is leading the state to only provide free, at-home testing going forward.
NEW MEXICO STATE

