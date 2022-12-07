Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Texas rural hospital crisis to be addressed in upcoming state legislative session
According to a new independent report from Kaufman Hall, 1 in 10 hospitals in Texas are at severe risk of closure. The hospitals at the greatest risk are those in rural areas. “Rural hospitals are definitely struggling, and that is true for my facility,” said Jeff Turner, CEO of Moore County Hospital district.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma petition to enshrine abortion rights withdrawn
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of Oklahoma residents has withdrawn a petition that sought to put a state question on the ballot that would protect the right to an abortion. Records show the proponents of the citizen-led initiative petition notified the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday of their plans to withdraw.
abc7amarillo.com
New Mexico Health Department announces changes to COVID-19 testing options
SANTA FE, N.M. (KVII) — The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday changes to the COVID-19 testing options available to residents. At the end of last month, Curative notified the state that effective Dec. 28, it will conclude its COVID-19 testing services nationwide. This is leading the state to only provide free, at-home testing going forward.
Comments / 0