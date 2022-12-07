ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Austin Lowes elected as chair of Sault Tribe

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of the Chippewa have elected Vice Chairman Austin Lowes to be tribal chair. Lowes, who ran against DJ Hoffman and Bridgett Sorenson, received 56% of votes, according to the Sault Tribe. Another story: Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter driving is just down the road: How to stay safe with colder conditions

LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures drop, Michigan State Police are asking drivers to prepare for winter conditions and cold weather driving. No matter how good a driver you are, winter weather can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. Michigan State Police have provided recommendations for how to stay safe on icy roads during winter in the Great Lakes State.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Project aims to improve Traverse City's wastewater systems

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Boardman River Wall Stabilization Project in Traverse City is kicking off a five-year project aimed at improving the city's wastewater systems. According to the director of municipal utilities, the river wall along East Front Street is in jeopardy of becoming unstable. Another story:...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Smell coming from Glens Landfill causing community concern

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Something smells at a county landfill, and residents are asking the state to step in. Driving down M-72 in Leelanau county, you might notice a different smell in the air. "Probably about last September was when we noticed the uptick in odor. We live about...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hundreds of hams donated to help families in need this holiday

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- The Elk Rapids community is helping families in need this holiday season. The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Village Market to donate 300 hams Friday morning. The donations will be distributed by Good Samaritan Family Services based in Ellsworth. Money...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Consumers Energy offers helping hand on heating costs

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is providing more than $7 million to help Michiganders with heating bills this winter. The money is being distributed through several different non-profits throughout the state, including Roscommon County United Way. With costs rising, Consumers reports that homes and businesses are seeing higher percent increases...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup

(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
FLORIDA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Hometown Highlights 12/9/22

Check out highlights from our first basketball edition of Hometown Highlights for the 2022-2023 school year. We made stops at several Big North Conference schools to see some early season action on both the boys and girls side. Cadillac visited Gaylord for a doubleheader on Friday evening while Traverse City...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sunshine to start Friday, then snow for some

Today geography will matter. North of Gaylord the sky will be mostly sunny. South of Gaylord, the farther south you go, the cloudier it will be. South of Cadillac there will be afternoon snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind will be light...5 to 15 mph...mainly from the east.
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy