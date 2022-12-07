Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Oakland County Prosecutor: Crumbley case stronger now than at last bond hearing
PONTIAC, Mich. - Defense attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have asked the court for a lower bond. The couple is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. Their son who was 15 years old at the...
UpNorthLive.com
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
UpNorthLive.com
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
UpNorthLive.com
Arson suspect arrested for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A person believed to be responsible for a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center (WRC) Thrift Shop has been arrested, according to the organization's director. The fire started in the dumpster behind the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop at 3030 US-31...
UpNorthLive.com
Austin Lowes elected as chair of Sault Tribe
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of the Chippewa have elected Vice Chairman Austin Lowes to be tribal chair. Lowes, who ran against DJ Hoffman and Bridgett Sorenson, received 56% of votes, according to the Sault Tribe. Another story: Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado...
UpNorthLive.com
Former patients speak out against viral TikTok surgeon with suspended license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne "Roxy" Grawe has been in private practice in the state since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Grawe is better known to...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter driving is just down the road: How to stay safe with colder conditions
LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures drop, Michigan State Police are asking drivers to prepare for winter conditions and cold weather driving. No matter how good a driver you are, winter weather can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. Michigan State Police have provided recommendations for how to stay safe on icy roads during winter in the Great Lakes State.
UpNorthLive.com
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
UpNorthLive.com
Project aims to improve Traverse City's wastewater systems
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Boardman River Wall Stabilization Project in Traverse City is kicking off a five-year project aimed at improving the city's wastewater systems. According to the director of municipal utilities, the river wall along East Front Street is in jeopardy of becoming unstable. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
Smell coming from Glens Landfill causing community concern
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Something smells at a county landfill, and residents are asking the state to step in. Driving down M-72 in Leelanau county, you might notice a different smell in the air. "Probably about last September was when we noticed the uptick in odor. We live about...
UpNorthLive.com
Hundreds of hams donated to help families in need this holiday
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- The Elk Rapids community is helping families in need this holiday season. The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Village Market to donate 300 hams Friday morning. The donations will be distributed by Good Samaritan Family Services based in Ellsworth. Money...
UpNorthLive.com
Consumers Energy offers helping hand on heating costs
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is providing more than $7 million to help Michiganders with heating bills this winter. The money is being distributed through several different non-profits throughout the state, including Roscommon County United Way. With costs rising, Consumers reports that homes and businesses are seeing higher percent increases...
UpNorthLive.com
Oregon hospitals surpass capacity issues seen during COVID-19 pandemic surges
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon’s hospitals have reached capacity levels that were not seen even during the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare workers handle a surge in patients with RSV, flu and coronavirus, state health officials said. On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown issued a State of Emergency over the...
UpNorthLive.com
DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup
(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
UpNorthLive.com
Hometown Highlights 12/9/22
Check out highlights from our first basketball edition of Hometown Highlights for the 2022-2023 school year. We made stops at several Big North Conference schools to see some early season action on both the boys and girls side. Cadillac visited Gaylord for a doubleheader on Friday evening while Traverse City...
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine to start Friday, then snow for some
Today geography will matter. North of Gaylord the sky will be mostly sunny. South of Gaylord, the farther south you go, the cloudier it will be. South of Cadillac there will be afternoon snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind will be light...5 to 15 mph...mainly from the east.
Comments / 0