CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Canon City were asking the public to avoid an area near the Arkansas River on Thursday as they battled a fire. According to the Fire Chief with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire was first spotted by Assistant Chief Scott Johnson at about 12:22 p.m. Asst. Chief Johnson was on-duty while driving in the area and spotted the smoke. The chief added the small fire was near homes and driven by strong winds. Canon City has been under fire ban restrictions since the end of May.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO