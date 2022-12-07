Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
December’s Salida Soup to Benefit Sanctuary Animals
Salida Soup is going to the dogs…and the bunnies, and the birds, and even the ferrets, too! December’s online Salida Soup event, called A Very Special Salida Soup, is dedicated to raising money in support of Pearl’s Sunrize Sanctuary, a local ‘forever home’ animal sanctuary founded and staffed by Dawn and Curtis Emel of Salida.
Aspen Daily News
Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat
When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
arkvalleyvoice.com
NextFifty Initiative Awards $120,642 in Flexible Support Grants to Central Colorado Organizations
NextFifty Initiative has announced $120,642 in grants to five organizations in Central Colorado, including two operating in Chaffee County, that are working work to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. NextFifty Initiative, which funds game-changing efforts to improve and sustain the quality of life for people in...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Coalition agrees to develop trails plan with conservation in mind
A coalition of local leaders in outdoor recreation has come together to develop a Chaffee County Trails System and Conservation Plan. The goal is to create a community-driven strategic plan for conserving natural resources while also providing a spectrum of sustainable, trail-based outdoor recreation experiences across all lands countywide. The...
Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!
(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26. Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20. Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become […]
mountainjackpot.com
Former Wildwood Casino Owner Bids Farewell; Welcomes New Ownership Group
Industry Veteran Outlines Major Business Challenges for Cripple Creek. Earlier this year, the Cripple Creek casino world got hit with another financial jolt with the announcement that the town’s newest gaming establishment, and the sole gaming hub located outside the historic district, would be changing hands, selling to a big name entertainment/gambling entity.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida’s Heart of The Community Christmas Drive Connects Students, Sponsors and Recipients
A student-led, service-based charity program located in Salida, Colorado. Founded in 2019 by Sophie Pressly (then a Salida High School student), Heart of the Community Christmas Drive (HCCD) is now in its fourth year of community collaboration this holiday season. In 2022 alone, they will purchase, wrap and provide gifts to 68 kids as recommended by the Boys and Girls Club and the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Central Colorado Humanists Announce 2023 Scholarship Applications are Open
The Central Colorado Humanists (CCH) announced today that it will sponsor the award of several scholarships in the spring of 2023. Applications are now being accepted. The deadline to receive applications is March 31, 2023. The scholarships will be awarded to high school applicants planning to attend four-year colleges, community...
KKTV
Crews stop fire before it reaches homes in Canon City, assistant fire chief spotted the smoke
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Canon City were asking the public to avoid an area near the Arkansas River on Thursday as they battled a fire. According to the Fire Chief with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire was first spotted by Assistant Chief Scott Johnson at about 12:22 p.m. Asst. Chief Johnson was on-duty while driving in the area and spotted the smoke. The chief added the small fire was near homes and driven by strong winds. Canon City has been under fire ban restrictions since the end of May.
arkvalleyvoice.com
BVHS Student Council Toys 4 Tikes Drive
The Buena Vista High School (BVHS) Student Council is once again hosting the 2022 “Toys 4 Tikes” Drive. Aleah Urbine, BVHS senior and Student Council (STUCO) Vice President has been involved in this project for four years. Shaundra Moss, Family Service/WRAP Coordinator for the Buena Vista School District works closely with Urbine.
