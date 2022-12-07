ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman

By Elina Shirazi
 7 days ago
Newtduke
7d ago

Go back to the days of the belt and the wooden spoon. You didnt even need to use them, just the fear of them was usually enough. Nowadays everyone gets a trophy and will call the cops on their own parents if they even threaten them. I dont care what anyone says...the kids nowadays NEED THE THREAT OF VIOLENCE to set them straight.

Rebecca Hancock
7d ago

This all starts with parent's not teaching there children to respect adults an authority. An this also started with DCF telling parent's they could not desipline there kid.

Jeanne Ross
7d ago

the recent hysteria on a middle school bus in Palm bay illustrates how absurd the issue of chaos and troubled students has become. there's no salary worth it.

