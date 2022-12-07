Read full article on original website
Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lost dog separated from her family seven years ago was found in a Central Florida hotel and reunited with her owner, according to a heartfelt post by the Orange County Animal Services. The Facebook post said that road officers responded to an abandoned dog...
13 strangers rent van together, go viral after canceled flight leaves them stranded
A group of strangers left stranded at a Florida airport banded together for a road trip they’ll never forget - and they went viral along the way. Video from Alanah Story tells the story of 13 people whose Frontier Airlines flight was canceled in Orlando on Dec. 4. The flight was delayed twice before it was eventually canceled. As passengers lined up at the ticket counter, a few of them had the idea to rent a van and ride back together.
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Announces Total Raised for Charity
Visit Orlando announced a substantial donation of $186,805 raised through Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining for local organizations that support workforce development and create employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Central Florida. Now in its 17th year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining showcases some of Orlando’s best restaurants, including MICHELIN...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
Experience a Night of a MILLION Lights in Orlando This Holiday Season
Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is returning for its third year. From now through January 1st, 2023, you can experience millions of lights, beautiful displays, family activities, and more at Island H2O Water Park. Nightly entertainment at the Night of A Million Lights also includes...
Photos: Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday food giveaway
Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday giveaway The food drive included ham, turkey, fresh produce, dairy and non-perishable items. (WFTV/WFTV)
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
Lakeland couple marries, wins 1st place for parade float
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland couple tied the knot at one of Polk County’s biggest Christmas parades. This winter wonderland wedding was specially crafted by local businesses at no charge to the bride and groom. The amount behind the kind gesture was averaged around $20,000. “It’s been a...
Best Airport To Use For a Disney World Trip
But, now you have to figure out how to get there. You’ve decided that flying is your best option, but the choices don’t stop there. Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, and there are two major airport options you can choose from — but which one is the best? We’re breaking it down so you know which option is best for you!
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
Locally-Owned and Operated Coffee Shop to Debut in Ocoee
"We figured this area could use something a little different than the chains that are already here.”
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Our own Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth’s Reindeer Run Presented by AdventHealth for Children, returns Saturday at 7:15 a.m. at SeaWorld Orlando. Click here for more information.
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
Orange County shelter drops adoption fee to $5 for 'Empty the Shelters' event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is hosting an "Empty the Shelters" event this Saturday, Dec. 10, and reducing adoption fees for all animals in hopes of finding hundreds of dogs and cats loving homes before Christmas. The shelter said it is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet...
An Exciting New Theme Park Land is Opening Soon
Wow, one theme park is about to knock it out of the park with updates. Check out what’s on the horizon for Orlando theme parks. It is no secret that Universal Orlando is working hard to update its theme parks. In the past years, we have seen the opening of smash hit coasters such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as well as VelociCoaster.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
