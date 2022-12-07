Read full article on original website
What killed a 16,000-pound whale that washed ashore on the Outer Banks?
A 16,000-pound, 34-foot-long whale washed ashore on the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton this week.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
islandfreepress.org
Tourism officials outline plans for new indoor event center at Rodanthe meeting
Local tourism officials outlined recent Hatteras Island initiatives and the upcoming plan to build a 48,000-square-foot event center at the current Soundside Event Site in Nags Head at a public meeting at the RWS Community Building on December 8. Thursday’s presentation was the latest stop in a series of meetings...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Love to Remember Tournament brings out more than 80 players, $31k in donations
The Outer Banks Dementia Friendly Coalition partnered with the Outer Banks Tennis Association to hold the second annual Love to Remember Tennis Tournament to benefit those caring for loved ones with dementia. More than 80 players participated in the tournament, which was held October 20-23. The kick-off social was held...
obxtoday.com
Santa Claus to visit the Town of Manteo this evening!
Attention Town of Manteo: Santa Claus is coming to town riding his very own special sleigh provided by the tremendously awesome Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department tonight, Friday, December 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Please note that there are a couple changes from last year’s route, so check out Santa’s...
outerbanksvoice.com
Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage celebrate 35 years on the Outer Banks
The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage are celebrating 35 years in business on the beach. A celebration of “change and thankfulness” will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the form of an open house. All are welcome to stop by throughout the day, donate a new toy to the Dare Cares toy drive, grab a bite to eat, stay for giveaways and shop the sale.
