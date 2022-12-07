ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NC

Love to Remember Tournament brings out more than 80 players, $31k in donations

The Outer Banks Dementia Friendly Coalition partnered with the Outer Banks Tennis Association to hold the second annual Love to Remember Tennis Tournament to benefit those caring for loved ones with dementia. More than 80 players participated in the tournament, which was held October 20-23. The kick-off social was held...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Santa Claus to visit the Town of Manteo this evening!

Attention Town of Manteo: Santa Claus is coming to town riding his very own special sleigh provided by the tremendously awesome Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department tonight, Friday, December 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Please note that there are a couple changes from last year’s route, so check out Santa’s...
MANTEO, NC
Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee

(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
MANTEO, NC
The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage celebrate 35 years on the Outer Banks

The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage are celebrating 35 years in business on the beach. A celebration of “change and thankfulness” will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the form of an open house. All are welcome to stop by throughout the day, donate a new toy to the Dare Cares toy drive, grab a bite to eat, stay for giveaways and shop the sale.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Norfolk, VA
