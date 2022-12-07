COC Institute Of Culinary Education Hosts Fundraiser Dinner

College of the Canyons’ Institute of Culinary Education hosted its first fundraiser dinner this week, with funds giving back to culinary programs.

Warm food and Christmas tunes filled the air in the COC Valencia Campus Institute for Culinary Education Building Tuesday, as students served their meals to a crowd before a wine-selling event fundraising for the program.

The event featured wine made from grapes grown on the Valencia campus and food made by the hands of COC culinary students.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase our wine and our wine program while also raising money for the students,” said Cindy Schwanke, the COC department chair for Culinary Arts and Wine Studies programs.

Although the culinary program has been running for the past 15 years, this fundraiser was the first of its kind.

In addition to upcoming chefs from the Cafe, Front of the House, and Pastry Art Classes, students from the wine studies and new beer courses were also present.

Donna Marie Covert and Krista Jankowski, students from the wine studies course were present at the event, serving appetizers.

“I like the idea that there is a culinary institute in the Santa Clarita Valley that gives kids an opportunity to pursue a profession that they may not normally have a chance to pursue,” Jankowski said.

Money raised goes back to culinary classes at COC, and both students agreed that the funds raised would greatly enhance classrooms.

“We use the money to help students with uniforms, knives, books and field trips. It goes directly to the students,” Schwanke said.

Also present at the fundraiser were Gloria Mercado-Fortine and COC founding board member Bruce Fortine .

“This is one of the premiere events of the season,” Fortine said. “The students are doing an excellent job. At the end of the evening, I’m going to be full. I am so proud of everyone, and if I owned a restaurant, I would hire everybody.”

