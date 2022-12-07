Read full article on original website
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community
EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in […]
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night.
3-year-old shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday Dec. 9, around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove. Police say they arrived and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene...
Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 8 theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112 Arrests December 8 Lambert, Michael L; 41 theft of property-4th degree FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
19-year-old shoots 3-year-old sister in Forestdale
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old male shot and injured his 3-year-old sister in Forestdale on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 4:09 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been […]
Man arrested for attempted murder of his girlfriend in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man was arrested for the attempted murder of his girlfriend on Friday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Antoine Sentelle Spann was arrested when deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest CV […]
Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves teen injured
A shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon left a teen wounded. Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sgt. Monica Law said the city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – indicated multiple rounds fired in the area. Simultaneously, the department also received 911 calls about gunfire.
Shots Fired During Police Officer’s Custody Call in West Tuscaloosa
A suspect was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a custody call from a Tuscaloosa Police Officer Thursday afternoon, the Thread has confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said a TPD officer was in the 2300 Block of 49th Avenue in the city's West End when the gun was fired.
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
Mississippi State Trooper charged with domestic violence in Tuscaloosa
Jones faces charges in Tuscaloosa after allegedly threatening his child's life.
