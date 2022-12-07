ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community

EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

3-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday Dec. 9, around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove. Police say they arrived and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene...
wbrc.com

Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 8  theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112  Arrests   December 8  Lambert, Michael L; 41  theft of property-4th degree  FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

19-year-old shoots 3-year-old sister in Forestdale

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old male shot and injured his 3-year-old sister in Forestdale on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 4:09 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been […]
FORESTDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves teen injured

A shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon left a teen wounded. Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sgt. Monica Law said the city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – indicated multiple rounds fired in the area. Simultaneously, the department also received 911 calls about gunfire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
