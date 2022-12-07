ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

How to decorate for Christmas like a pro

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUzsl_0jawMfIx00

When preparing your house for Christmas with loads of decorations, it’s important to take certain precautions.

You don’t want to wind up like Clark Griswold in “Christmas Vacation,” who knocks out his entire neighborhood’s power grid with improperly set up lights.

According to expert decorators, one of the most important steps is to always use sturdy climbing equipment.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control show that the majority of holiday decorating falls are from ladders. People are also prone to falling from their rooftops while mounting decorations like light displays and inflatable Santa sleighs.

Safe ladder use includes securing the ladder firmly on the ground or using ladder leg levelers.

Experts also say that you shouldn’t stand up on the top three rungs of a ladder. You should also never reach your arms out far enough that the buckle of your belt is outside of the right or left rail of the ladder.

You should also remember a couple important tips about handling electricity safely.

For example, if your ladder is made of metal, note that a live wire from a holiday light could cause electrocution if it touches the metal of the ladder directly.

And finally, consider saving alcohol for after the job is done. Drunkenness and ladder-climbing does not mix.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

My Mother’s Christmas Decorations

Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
Men's Health

The 30 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters in 2022 for Your Holiday Parties

UGLY CHRISTMAS sweater is a theme we see every December from friends’ parties to dress down days at work. What's great is we now have an entire mini-industry providing us with Christmas sweaters that get increasingly more elaborate each year. You can find sweaters that reference your favorite holiday movie or pop culture event, and you can find sweaters that make silly jokes involving the standard cast of the season like Santa, Frosty, and Rudolf. For those who like a more light hearted approach, decking yourself out in ribbons, garland, and ornaments like a wearable Christmas tree is easier to do than ever.
MAINE STATE
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
The Independent

Electrician builds magical 30,000-bulb Christmas lights display at home

An electrician has built a magical Christmas display using 30,000 bulbs to light up a “Santa’s garden” at his home.Father-of-two Nigel Watkinson, 56, from Scarborough, first started making festive displays 21 years ago when he decorated a friend’s garden with string lights while children went to meet Santa.Since then, he has gone on to raise £20,000 for charity with a yearly festive spectacle.This year’s display is dedicated to Watkinson’s father Brian, who died this year, and money raised will be donated to St Catherine’s Hospice.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands 50ft tall in front gardenPiers Morgan eats steak in front of vegan activistFlorida beach erosion from hurricanes uncover wooden ship from 1800s
BobVila

How to Decorate for the Holidays When You Don’t Celebrate the Holidays

Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
The Independent

Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity

A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Recycled Crafts

Figgy Pudding Christmas Ornament

Figgy pudding isn’t a holiday tradition where I am from, but I know it’s a traditional must have for a lot of people. If you don’t have a real figgy pudding, or just want to commemorate your love for them on the tree, you need this figgy pudding Christmas ornament.
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
dcnewsnow.com

Best pre-lit Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
Talk Radio 960am

Mistakes in ‘Christmas Vacation’ That You May Not Have Noticed [VIDEO]

It's that time of year again. Like so many of you, I am planning to watch my favorite Christmas movie again in the days and weeks ahead. National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is one of my favorite Christmas movies of all time and while I may have the movie script memorized, I've never caught some of the mistakes that got past those who edited the movie.
WLNS

WLNS

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy