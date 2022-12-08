1 killed,1 injured in Chicago shooting in Chatham; gunfire struck CTA bus

Chicago police said a man has died and a woman was injured in a shooting on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 38-year-old man was walking in the 7900-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with another man. That man pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man in the head.

Shots also struck a 21-year-old woman who was getting off the CTA bus, police said. She was struck in the hand and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said the #4 bus was stopped at 79th and Cottage Grove, on the border of Chatham and Greater Grand Crossing, at the time of the shooting. Initial reports said the shooting happened on the bus, but it happened on the street. The bus was struck by gunfire during the incident, breaking windows.

The 38-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.