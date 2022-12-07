Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Notice Of Public Outreach Meetings
Planning and Building Services Office Conference Room. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas County Planning Department will conduct targeted public outreach meetings on December 20, 2022, at 5:00PM and December 29, 2022, at 10:00AM at 555 Main Street, Planning and Building Services Office Conference Room in order to seek public input and develop priorities on category(ies) of allowable uses and amounts, the blend of planning and implementation uses, the amount retained by Plumas County versus suballocations, and various other program components of the State Rural Allocation Regional Early Action Planning Grants of 2021 (REAP 2.0) application.
Plumas County News
Estate of Roath
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Delmar L. Roath. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Roy D. Roath in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests...
Plumas County News
Open seat on the Seneca Healthcare District board
Believe it or not the Dec. 1 meeting was a fairly low-key event. Why you may ask? Well, until the official count on Plumas County Measure B is certified, there is very little for the district to do or discuss regarding the new hospital plan. As soon as that happens, there will probably be a drastic change in the board discussions.
Plumas County News
Estate of Hamlin
TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Judith Ellen Hamlin, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Judith Ellen Hamlin, Judi Hamlin. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Pamela Ayoob in the Superior Court of...
Plumas County News
Estate of Moore
TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Eleanor Faye Moore, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Eleanor Faye Moore. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Pamela R. Lyman in the Superior Court of California,...
Plumas County News
Quincy Fire Chief Cassou announces retirement
The Quincy Fire Protection District has begun its search for a new fire chief to replace Fire Chief Robbie Cassou, who is retiring on July 11, 2023 — which, not coincidentally, just happens to be his 62nd birthday — after more than 40 years with the Quincy department, serving the last 16 years as its chief. His plans to retire have been known to the district for several months, but were made official during the fire district board’s November meeting.
Plumas County News
Plumas County Fire Safe Council announces new recognition recipients
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipients in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented at the December meeting to the following community members who have demonstrated...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
Plumas County News
PCS teacher Melanie Strahm receives outstanding educator award
Melanie Strahm, special education teacher at Plumas Charter School received the 2022/2023 Outstanding Educator award from the El Dorado Charter Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA). Strahm is the sole recipient of the award from the organization that represents 500 charter schools throughout the state. She will be presented the...
Plumas County News
Plumas County Sheriff Office experiences phone outage
As of Saturday, December 10 at 12:27 p.m., Plumas County Sheriff Office (PCSO) dispatch landlines are temporarily down, and currently there is no estimated time of restoration. 911 Lines are also down for PCSO. To reach the Sheriff’s Office dispatch you may call: 530-283-7444. AT&T is aware of the...
Plumas County News
Almanor Brokers serve up the Chester Community Supper
Due to the Thursday snowstorm the Chester Community Supper had a little smaller turnout than November’s, but the volunteers from the sponsoring group, Almanor Brokers, were ready with smiles and good cheer to welcome all that stopped in. A fine meal of meatloaf with gravy, Yukon potatoes, peas, green salad and muffins really hit the spot on a wintery evening. Massive servings of plum cobbler with whipped cream topped of the supper. Chef Carol Franchetti noted that all meals, eat-in and takeout, will be served as they were pre-covid. That is to say there will be no early delivery, everybody will be served through the same line. On a sad note, the Almanor Basin Food Pantry ‘Dinner Dance Fundraiser’ is being postponed until next spring due to the forecasted weather.
Plumas County News
Pace and Rose
Damon Tyler Pace and JaeLynn Marie Rose, both of Portola. Richard (Dick) Castaldini passed away November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born July 25, 1936, to Marion…. November 30, 2022 Maizie Victoria Balam Chi and Daniel Martinez, both of Portola.
actionnewsnow.com
Power has been restored for almost 6,500 PG&E customers in Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. 3:34 P.M. UPDATE - The PG&E outage in Oroville that was reduced from 6,484 affected customers to 637 people has been fully resolved, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at about 11:14 a.m. PG&E says that the outage was most likely caused by weather conditions.
I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline
(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate-80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
Plumas County News
CES fourth-graders pack care packages for troops
Chester Elementary School fourth-graders work with Gina Pixler, from Feather River Blue Start Moms, to prepare care packages to be sent to local troops. Students packed 15 boxes with toiletries, books, snacks, letters from home, and loads of candy that they collected from their Treats for Troops project in October. The students enjoyed participating in the project and they said it made them feel good to do something for the troops.
Sierra Sun
Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
actionnewsnow.com
Dispatch and 911 lines for Plumas County Sheriff's Office have been restored Saturday
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. 2:12 P.M. - The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says that all dispatch and 911 phone lines have been restored. At around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday the PCSO sent out an update on Facebook saying that 911 and dispatch phone lines were down. The problem was worked on...
Plumas County News
Tridemic hits Plumas: cases of flu, RSV and COVID on the rise
Cases of flu, RSV and COVID are all on the increase across the state and nation — giving rise to the terms tripledemic and tridemic — and Plumas County is not immune. “All local hospitals are seeing an increase in RSV and the flu,” said Public Health Director Dana Loomis. In the county thus far, influenza A has been the dominant strain detected. COVID numbers are also on the increase, with one hospitalization reported.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 5-7: Car wrecks, rock slides, fire, and phones down … winter time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 5-7 December 5. Slip sliding...
Strong winds, rain, snow and avalanche warnings in Northern California
(KTXL) — Strong winds, avalanche warnings, heavy snowfall and rain are being reported across Northern California on Saturday as the second of two large weather systems makes landfall. At 5:45 a.m. the National Weather Service Sacramento Office wind gusts between 21 mph and 37 mph in the Sacramento Valley, the Sierra Foothills and the San […]
