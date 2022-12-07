Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
The Jewish Press
Days After Jerusalem Bombings, UN Official Says ‘Palestinians’ Have ‘Right to Resist Israel’
Days after two people were killed in twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, a key UN human rights investigator addressing a Hamas-organized event told her audience, “you have a right to resist Israel.”. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, was remotely addressing a conference organized by the...
BBC
West Bank footage throws spotlight on Israel's use of lethal force
Israeli troops had entered the village warning of plans to demolish a Palestinian home. Footage shows a group of men and teenagers throwing rocks - then pulling back - as two shots ring out. Raed al-Naasan runs around a corner and collapses, blood seeping into his top, fatally wounded. He...
The Jewish Press
Israel Responds with Fire After UN Committee Passes Palestinian Authority’s Anti-Israel Resolution
Israel has fiercely rejected a resolution passed Friday by the United Nations’ Fourth Committee that called on the International Court of Justice in The Hague to issue an advisory opinion on the “legal significance of the ongoing Israeli occupation.”. It is notable that Ukraine was among those who...
Israel dismantles unused Gaza crossing to extend barrier
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Bulldozers and cranes were seen Tuesday dismantling a commercial crossing point on the eastern side of Gaza City after Israel decided to extend a security barrier at the location of the long-defunct terminal. The Karni crossing had been the largest and main import-export...
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers
On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
The Jewish Press
4 Senior Likud MKs Declare War on Netanyahu If He Neglects Them
Four Likud MKs––David Bitan, David Amsalem, Danny Danon, and Israel Katz––are preparing for the possibility that Netanyahu would skip over them when he doles out government portfolios to his own party’s members and told Kan 11 News Sunday that if the future PM does not meet their demands, they would thwart his legislation.
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli...
BBC
Witnesses challenge Israeli policeman's killing of Palestinian
An eyewitness to the killing of a Palestinian by Israeli forces has told the BBC he believes the man was shot simply for punching a policeman. Ammar Mefleh was killed at close range in the occupied West Bank last Friday. He is the 10th Palestinian shot dead by Israeli troops...
The Jewish Press
Lebanon has Arrested 185 Israeli ‘Spy Suspects’ since Collapse
Lebanese authorities have arrested hundreds of people accused of working with Israel. Many observers say Beirut uses suspects as scapegoats and blames their actions for the country’s financial problems. Since the country’s economic collapse three years ago, which plunged 80% of Lebanese into poverty, 185 people have been detained...
The Jewish Press
US Fund$ Arabs Who Want to Destroy Israel
Some Israeli journalists who traveled to Qatar to report on the soccer World Cup were harassed and verbally abused by Arabs from several countries. The journalists were told that Israel has no right to exist and that most Arabs are opposed to any form of normalization with Israelis. The hostile...
FOX 28 Spokane
Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The early Thursday raid targeted Jenin town and its refugee camp in northern West Bank. The Palestinian news agency reported that “confrontations and violent clashes” erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed. Israel has been conducting daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Prime Minister, MKs, Ministers, Chief Justice and President to get 15% Raises
The salaries of key Israeli government officials, including the president, prime minister, ministers and lawmakers, are expected to increase by up to 15%, Israeli media reported. The pay increases will also apply to judges, as a wage freeze imposed during the COVID pandemic ends at the end of December. Supreme...
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
NPR
Israelis And Palestinians Await A Far-Right Government With Bated Breath
Jewish ultranationalists are about to have a lot more power in Israel. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office after his far-right coalition won elections last month. And he's already named two of the most incendiary figures in Israeli politics to key positions in the government.
The Jewish Press
Shin Bet Arrests Gaza Man Spying in Israel for Hamas
A Gaza man with a business permit to enter Israel was arrested for spying for Hamas, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced on Thursday. The suspect, Sabar Mahmoud Yosef Abu Thabat was arrested at the beginning of December as he entered Israel through the Erez border crossing with Gaza.
