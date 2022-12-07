ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

Pa. Superior Court decides on cocaine dealer's appeal

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — A man found guilty of repeatedly selling crack cocaine in the Lock Haven area appealed to the Superior Court what he called an "excessive" sentence, but lost that appeal on Friday, according to the Clinton County District Attorney.

Mikail Handy, 48, of Philadelphia was picked up by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Williamsport in January of 2020. He was the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit investigation that resulted in his arrest for selling crack cocaine, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Related reading: U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrests sexual assault suspect, others in Williamsport

In July of 2020, Handy pleaded guilty to a pair of felony offenses, including delivery of cocaine and criminal use of a communications facility. At sentencing, Handy pleaded with President Judge Craig P. Miller to impose concurrent sentences for his crimes, claiming he "just wanted to go home to his family."

District Attorney Dave Strouse outlined Handy's extensive criminal history, and the fact that Handy, who had no connection in Clinton County, had only come to the Lock Haven area for the purpose of selling drugs.

Miller ultimately imposed consecutive state prison sentences that totaled 14 years, according to the DA's news release. His parole eligibility is five and a half years into time served.

Handy filed an appeal in February of 2022, alleging that Miller abused his discretion in imposing such a long sentence, according to the release. Handy called the sentence "excessive," and requested the appellate court to correct the error.

The Superior Court found that Miller "had made no errors in fashioning the sentence, had properly considered all of Handy's circumstances, and determined that Handy was in need of an extended period of incarceration."

NorthcentralPA.com

