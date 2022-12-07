Read full article on original website
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex. According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One adult male was […]
Johnson City Press
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
Sullivan Heights teacher suspended without pay after alleged false stabbing report
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher accused of falsely reporting that he had been stabbed at the school has been suspended without pay, according to Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Rafalowski confirmed to News Channel 11 on Friday that Harold Dalton, a band teacher who had been employed […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
wcyb.com
Police: Man arrested after shooting leaves one dead in Bristol
(WCYB) — Update: A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Bristol on December 8, according to authorities. Police say Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding. He...
wcyb.com
Woman charged with malicious wounding in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman has been charged with a malicious wounding that took place in Abingdon early Friday morning, according to authorities. Police say the incident occurred on Shelton Drive in Abingdon, Va. early on Friday morning. Sierra Gobble, 28, was taken into custody after a man...
Report: Cop accused of killing family used department-issued gun to kill himself
Austin Lee Edwards graduated from the VSP academy in January and resigned at the end of October where he then joined the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE Dec. 9, 10:11 p.m.: The Bristol Virginia Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday. According to the release, Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died due to his injuries. The other victim remains in critical condition. The suspect still remains unidentified, but […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup
JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
993thex.com
According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
wcyb.com
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Update: One person has died following a shooting late Thursday, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Police said Friday that a second person who was shot is in an intensive care unit. The search for the suspect remains ongoing. We'll have updates as they...
wcyb.com
Police: Greeneville man accused of raping child shoots self when police arrive
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man accused of raping a child shot himself to death Tuesday when police arrived at his home to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The...
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
993thex.com
A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
WLOS.com
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
orangeandbluepress.com
Co-Workers of California Cop Who Killed 3 Took Materials from His Property Before Official Search
The California cop who killed three people’s coworkers stole from his home before the official search. An eyewitness and The Times’ footage showed Austin Lee Edwards’ coworkers taking a sheriff’s truck and a black garbage bag from his property the night before the search. Edwards killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished” online.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incident at Volunteer High School
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Volunteer High School involving students ingesting drug-laced cookies.
