Kingsport, TN

WJHL

Kingsport Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex. According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One adult male was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police: Man arrested after shooting leaves one dead in Bristol

(WCYB) — Update: A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Bristol on December 8, according to authorities. Police say Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding. He...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Woman charged with malicious wounding in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman has been charged with a malicious wounding that took place in Abingdon early Friday morning, according to authorities. Police say the incident occurred on Shelton Drive in Abingdon, Va. early on Friday morning. Sierra Gobble, 28, was taken into custody after a man...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large

UPDATE Dec. 9, 10:11 p.m.: The Bristol Virginia Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday. According to the release, Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died due to his injuries. The other victim remains in critical condition. The suspect still remains unidentified, but […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup

JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
LEE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight, Dies From Injuries

According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child

A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
