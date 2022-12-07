ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes

Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
VERMONT STATE
CBS Austin

Holiday planning from fashion to food with Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi

From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are all feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. Stitch Fix - Purchase a gift card online by...
dcnewsnow.com

Our cooking expert shares last-minute kitchen essentials to make holiday cooking easier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. BestReviews cooking and baking pro Andrea Boudewijn’s favorite kitchen products will take the guesswork out of holiday cooking. Preparing your favorite recipes to share with friends and family during the holidays can be satisfying. However, it takes planning and...
Tasting Table

The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'

Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
CBS Austin

Head to Sam's Club to find great gifts while sticking to your budget!

AUSTIN, TX
techaiapp.com

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies – Fit Foodie Finds

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
CBS Austin

Trevor chats with Liza Lapira star of CBS' original movie "Must Love Christmas"

An easy way to get into the holiday spirit is watching a fun new festive film like the CBS original movie "Must Love Christmas" where a renowned romance novelist, famous for her Christmas-themed books, finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. Trevor Scott has a preview of the movie as he chats with the star of 'Must Love Christmas' Liza Lapira!
ABC News

Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook

Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
CBS Austin

New software allows deaf people to see conversations as subtitles on AR glasses

What if it was possible to virtually subtitle almost any aspect of your daily life? To help people communicate, summarize meetings, recall people's names and more! Dan Scarfe, CEO, of the trailblazing tech company, Xrai Glass, whose software has recently allowed deaf people to ‘see’ conversations as subtitles on augmented reality glasses, is here to share more about their new features.
Taste Of Home

I Made Ina Garten’s Chicken Soup, and It’s Comfort Food for the Soul

If there’s one thing we can all learn from Ina Garten, it’s that quality ingredients really do make a difference. While she always reminds us that store-bought is fine, her elevated versions of simple, homemade cooking have proved time and again that occasionally splurging on a few special ingredients (rather than generic versions) is worth the time and investment.
CBS Minnesota

Recipes from Luvafoodie

Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.  Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate

Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
Thrillist

Get Your Hands (and Kitchen) Dirty Baking Pita Bread with Kids

The first time I tried to bake pita bread with my five year old, it didn’t quite turn out. Ahana, my daughter, accidentally added extra water while kneading the dough, and so our initial attempt quickly became too sticky to handle. Jennifer Latham tells me not to worry. “Even...
Epicurious

Chocolate Chess Pie

This chocolate chess pie is a family fave that I only make around the holidays. My son is a huge fan of buttermilk pie, but I wanted to open his eyes to other kinds of pies. Chess pie is similar to buttermilk pie, but it includes cornmeal, which adds texture and rises to the top to create a great crust. While chocolate isn’t traditional for chess pie, I add it as my own delicious twist.

