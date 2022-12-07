Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Related
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
CBS Austin
Holiday planning from fashion to food with Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi
From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are all feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. Stitch Fix - Purchase a gift card online by...
dcnewsnow.com
Our cooking expert shares last-minute kitchen essentials to make holiday cooking easier
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. BestReviews cooking and baking pro Andrea Boudewijn’s favorite kitchen products will take the guesswork out of holiday cooking. Preparing your favorite recipes to share with friends and family during the holidays can be satisfying. However, it takes planning and...
Cranberry Brie phyllo cups are the easiest holiday party appetizer
Bake this three-ingredient appetizer for a quick and easy holiday party bite.
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Favorite Coconut Cake Recipe & She Says It’s ‘Perfect for the Holidays’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While planning your holiday menus, don’t forget to go big for dessert. When Ina Garten wants to make an impression on her guests, she pulls out all the stops with her favorite coconut cake.
CBS Austin
Head to Sam's Club to find great gifts while sticking to your budget!
As we inch closer to Christmas, many Americans are holding off on buying gifts in search of better prices. According to a recent survey, 70% of shoppers say low prices and value top their search for the perfect gift. Check out how Sam's Club can help you bargain hunt and still find the best gifts.
Macaroni and Cheese: Classic recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving comfort food
The turkey maybe the guest of honor for Thanksgiving, but there is no debating the fact that it really is a day given over to carbohydrate overload. There is a reason for this: Carbs are the ultimate in comfort foods. We eat them and we feel better about our situation...
techaiapp.com
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies – Fit Foodie Finds
It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
CBS Austin
Trevor chats with Liza Lapira star of CBS' original movie "Must Love Christmas"
An easy way to get into the holiday spirit is watching a fun new festive film like the CBS original movie "Must Love Christmas" where a renowned romance novelist, famous for her Christmas-themed books, finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. Trevor Scott has a preview of the movie as he chats with the star of 'Must Love Christmas' Liza Lapira!
4 of Ina Garten’s Ridiculously Simple Appetizers to Add to Any Thanksgiving Menu
Ina Garten Thanksgiving appetizers that are practically beyond simple to make (think: throw in the food processor, arrange on a tray) include bite-sized fig concoctions, tomato dip, and more.
Brandy butter, spicy cocktails and a chocolate log: Yotam Ottolenghi’s homemade Christmas gifts – recipes
Christmas could be Christmas without brandy butter, chocolate logs and bottles of infused booze, but doesn’t it just feel a bit more like Christmas with them? Either way, making your own, to give as presents, is a surefire way to get into the festive spirit. The spices, the chocolate, the citrus, the booze …
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
CBS Austin
New software allows deaf people to see conversations as subtitles on AR glasses
What if it was possible to virtually subtitle almost any aspect of your daily life? To help people communicate, summarize meetings, recall people's names and more! Dan Scarfe, CEO, of the trailblazing tech company, Xrai Glass, whose software has recently allowed deaf people to ‘see’ conversations as subtitles on augmented reality glasses, is here to share more about their new features.
I Made Ina Garten’s Chicken Soup, and It’s Comfort Food for the Soul
If there’s one thing we can all learn from Ina Garten, it’s that quality ingredients really do make a difference. While she always reminds us that store-bought is fine, her elevated versions of simple, homemade cooking have proved time and again that occasionally splurging on a few special ingredients (rather than generic versions) is worth the time and investment.
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
Recipes from Luvafoodie
Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
Thrillist
Get Your Hands (and Kitchen) Dirty Baking Pita Bread with Kids
The first time I tried to bake pita bread with my five year old, it didn’t quite turn out. Ahana, my daughter, accidentally added extra water while kneading the dough, and so our initial attempt quickly became too sticky to handle. Jennifer Latham tells me not to worry. “Even...
Epicurious
Chocolate Chess Pie
This chocolate chess pie is a family fave that I only make around the holidays. My son is a huge fan of buttermilk pie, but I wanted to open his eyes to other kinds of pies. Chess pie is similar to buttermilk pie, but it includes cornmeal, which adds texture and rises to the top to create a great crust. While chocolate isn’t traditional for chess pie, I add it as my own delicious twist.
Comments / 0