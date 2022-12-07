ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
FALL RIVER, MA
Snow Potential this Weekend

A complex scenario is setting up for this weekend that could result in some snow to finish the weekend. For Saturday, a coastal system looks to back into our region with clouds and a gusty breeze. One byproduct of this will be the chance to make snow showers mainly on the Cape and easternmost Massachusetts. There is the slightest chance of seeing a few hold together long enough to make it to Bristol County, Mass or even into RI, but I really feel most of us will see Saturday as a mostly cloudy, breezy and cold day with highs in the 30s.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Boston scores bid to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being battled out in Qatar, drawing global audiences of captive fans from oceans away. But in four short years, the World Cup will be landing right on Boston’s doorstep. The city will serve as one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
BOSTON, MA
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store

Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Top Personalities Leaving, Local TV Facing Major Declines in Revenue

Top-level local television news staff have been quitting at a high rate in the past few months in the Providence market. In recent months, each of the network-affiliated news stations has lost high-profile, long-time reporters and personalities. In recent days, WPRI-12 has seen both morning news co-host Danielle North and...
Mass. Gaming Commission approves sports betting at Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT - Sports betting is coming to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved the casino for a sports wagering license on Thursday afternoon. It is the first sports betting license the commission has approved. The casino said "Boston's Sportsbook" will open in early 2023. Encore Boston Harbor must now obtain a certificate of operations and other conditions before bets can be made. The MGC set a goal to launch retail sports wagering at the three casinos in the state in January. 
EVERETT, MA
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
BOSTON, MA
Sandwich inn sold for $6 million

SANDWICH—One of the country's oldest family-owned inns is going corporate. The Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa was sold Friday to Lexington-based Jamsan Hotel Management — doing business as Holiday Inn Express — for $6.6 million, according to filings with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds. Jamsan Hotel...
SANDWICH, MA
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River

Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
FALL RIVER, MA
Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night

We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA

