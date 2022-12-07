Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island loves Brazilian Food: Here’s what else Rhode Island Google’d in 2022
The Providence, RI area was the only place in the United States that had “Brazilian food” as its top trending “near me” search in 2022, according to Google’s recently-released Local Year in Search 2022 data. Google rolls all of Rhode Island, including Newport, into its...
WCVB
Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
ABC6.com
Snow Potential this Weekend
A complex scenario is setting up for this weekend that could result in some snow to finish the weekend. For Saturday, a coastal system looks to back into our region with clouds and a gusty breeze. One byproduct of this will be the chance to make snow showers mainly on the Cape and easternmost Massachusetts. There is the slightest chance of seeing a few hold together long enough to make it to Bristol County, Mass or even into RI, but I really feel most of us will see Saturday as a mostly cloudy, breezy and cold day with highs in the 30s.
fallriverreporter.com
BBQ spot spending last day in Dartmouth as eatery moving from trailer to train in Somerset
A new barbeque spot is moving from a trailer in Dartmouth to a train in Somerset. Missing Link BBQ opened in Dartmouth earlier this year and will spend its last day at 335 Old Fall River Road on December 11th as they prepare to move to 938 Lees River Avenue.
Daily Free Press
Boston scores bid to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being battled out in Qatar, drawing global audiences of captive fans from oceans away. But in four short years, the World Cup will be landing right on Boston’s doorstep. The city will serve as one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
RI firefighter featured in national calendar
Jacob Francis of the Middletown Fire Department was chosen after becoming one of the top Fight for Air Climb participants.
YAHOO!
Chef: Thayer Street hibachi restaurant, now closed, failed to pay wages, OT
PROVIDENCE – A local man is suing a now-closed Thayer Street hibachi restaurant, alleging that the owner violated fair labor laws and failed to pay him overtime during his time as a chef. Wang Lin is suing Ayame Hibachi LLC, doing business as Ayame Hibachi Express at 269 Thayer...
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
beckersasc.com
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
fallriverreporter.com
Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store
Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
GoLocalProv
Top Personalities Leaving, Local TV Facing Major Declines in Revenue
Top-level local television news staff have been quitting at a high rate in the past few months in the Providence market. In recent months, each of the network-affiliated news stations has lost high-profile, long-time reporters and personalities. In recent days, WPRI-12 has seen both morning news co-host Danielle North and...
Mass. Gaming Commission approves sports betting at Encore Boston Harbor
EVERETT - Sports betting is coming to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved the casino for a sports wagering license on Thursday afternoon. It is the first sports betting license the commission has approved. The casino said "Boston's Sportsbook" will open in early 2023. Encore Boston Harbor must now obtain a certificate of operations and other conditions before bets can be made. The MGC set a goal to launch retail sports wagering at the three casinos in the state in January.
Providence bookstore to close after 40 years
Cellar Stories on Mathewson Street in Providence said the landlord is selling the building where the store is located on the second floor.
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot
Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 11 – 17, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
capeandislands.org
Sandwich inn sold for $6 million
SANDWICH—One of the country's oldest family-owned inns is going corporate. The Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa was sold Friday to Lexington-based Jamsan Hotel Management — doing business as Holiday Inn Express — for $6.6 million, according to filings with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds. Jamsan Hotel...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
fallriverreporter.com
Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River
Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
ABC6.com
Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night
We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
