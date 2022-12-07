ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting Storm Lake camper

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8abH_0jawJKiL00

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men from Ohio were arrested in Storm Lake after allegedly assaulting a camper early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, Storm Lake Police officers were called to Sunrise Campgrounds around 2 a.m. for a reported assault. Upon arrival, they met with a male victim with facial injuries.

Multiple animals removed from Morningside home during fire

According to the victim, he was allegedly assaulted physically by two men while on the campgrounds; one of the men allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while allegedly threatening to kill him.

Officers located two suspects on the scene and identified them as John Coffey, 24, and Nicholas Vojtek, 24, both from Ohio. They were taken into custody and transported to Buena Vista County Jail where they were both initially charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

After obtaining a search warrant for a camping trailer on the campgrounds and found a handgun allegedly used in connection to the assault.

Storm Lake Police filed additional charges against the two on December 6 following further investigation.

Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero Group

Coffey faces charges of carrying weapons while intoxicated, person’s ineligible to carry weapons, assault causing bodily injury, and first-degree harassment. Vojtek faces charges of assault causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent.

Both suspects were booked into Buena Vista County Jail where they are held on a $5,000 bond each.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for head injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stormlakeradio.com

Two Men Charged in Alleged Assault Incident at Sunrise Campgrounds

Two arrests were made as a result of a reported assault incident at the Storm Lake Sunrise Campgrounds. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the campgrounds around 2am Tuesday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim who was suffering from facial injuries. The victim alleged that they had been physically assaulted by two men. The victim claimed that one of the men brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim while threatening to kill him.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
SPENCER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

BVU Student Arrested for Entering Dorm Room Without Permission and Assaulting Another Student

A Buena Vista University student has been charged for allegedly entering a dorm room without permission and assaulting another student. Storm Lake Police officers met with the male victim on Tuesday. The victim alleged that this past Saturday evening, 20-year-old Matthew Beisswenger of Audubon entered the victim's dorm room on the BVU campus without permission, and struck the victim in the face with his fist.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton

ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
1011now.com

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
pureoldiesspencer.com

Storm Lake Police Make Arrests in Multiple Assault Cases

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department recently arrested two individuals in unrelated assault cases. The first arrest stems from a report of an assault in a home in November. Police, assisted by the Iowa Department of Human Services, identified 62-year-old David Vidal Sanchez of Storm Lake as the suspect in their investigation. The victim told police Sanchez had held them down by their arms causing injury while attempting sexual contact against their will. Sanchez was arrested on Friday and charged with felony Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
MILFORD, IA
WOWT

Iowa serial killer investigation continues near Bartlett

6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours. Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
BARTLETT, IA
kicdam.com

Jury Hears Testimony from Murder Suspect’s Co-Workers

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns continued on Wednesday with additional witnesses being called to the stand. Day two began with the Senior IT Specialist for GrapeTree Medical Staffing walking the jury through surveillance footage captured outside the building the day...
MILFORD, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Galva, Iowa man pleads not guilty to murder charge

IDA COUNTY, Iowa — A Galva, Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to a 1st-degree murder charge. 24-year-old Jesus Diaz entered that written plea on Monday. According to a criminal complaint, on November 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, Diaz became involved in a physical altercation with Eduardo Diaz, his brother, outside of 206 South Main Street in Galva, Ida County. Diaz stabbed Eduardo multiple times in his chest and abdomen. He collapsed and died on the sidewalk.
GALVA, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy

Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
SPENCER, IA
WTRF- 7News

Vehicle accident ties up traffic on Route 40

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A vehicle accident Friday evening caused some traffic issues in St. Clairsville. The crash happened just past the Sheetz on Route 40. Traffic was stopped for a period in both directions, but did reopen, though the traffic was backed up for some time. Our crews on the scene tell us […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
kscj.com

LE MARS MAN TAKES HOME LITTLE YELLOW DOG

THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS HEADED TO LE MARS. CADI, THE MR.GOODFELLOW’S CHARITY 2022 LITTLE YELLOW DOG WAS PURCHASED BY BOB CAMPBELL WITH A WINNING BID OF $12,200 AT THE 87TH ANNUAL AUCTION HELD AT THE HO CHUNK CENTER ON SATURDAY. CAMPBELL HAD NEVER BID IN THE...
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy