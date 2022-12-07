Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting Storm Lake camper

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men from Ohio were arrested in Storm Lake after allegedly assaulting a camper early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, Storm Lake Police officers were called to Sunrise Campgrounds around 2 a.m. for a reported assault. Upon arrival, they met with a male victim with facial injuries.

According to the victim, he was allegedly assaulted physically by two men while on the campgrounds; one of the men allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while allegedly threatening to kill him.

Officers located two suspects on the scene and identified them as John Coffey, 24, and Nicholas Vojtek, 24, both from Ohio. They were taken into custody and transported to Buena Vista County Jail where they were both initially charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

After obtaining a search warrant for a camping trailer on the campgrounds and found a handgun allegedly used in connection to the assault.

Storm Lake Police filed additional charges against the two on December 6 following further investigation.

Coffey faces charges of carrying weapons while intoxicated, person’s ineligible to carry weapons, assault causing bodily injury, and first-degree harassment. Vojtek faces charges of assault causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent.

Both suspects were booked into Buena Vista County Jail where they are held on a $5,000 bond each.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for head injuries.

