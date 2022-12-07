Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Minimum wage in Michigan could be raised to $12 an hour for all hourly employees on Feb. 19 should a Dec. 13 court of appeals hearing uphold a July ruling. That ruling reversed an amendment that republican legislators made to a 2018 ballot initiative right after passing it. The original initiative was proposed by One Fair Wage and called for an increase in the minimum wage and an elimination of the state’s tipped wage credit.
WLUC
Village of L’Anse to receive MDNR grant for Meadowbrook Arena ice rink improvements
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of L’Anse will receive $150,000 in grant funding for improvements to its Meadowbrook Arena. The grant is part of nearly $2 million of funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) recreation passport grant program. The money is being distributed across...
WLUC
Stay Well program supports people with SAD
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated 3 million people tend to experience low moods and energy as winter days get shorter and darker. The Stay Well program was initiated in 2020 to help people cope with the complexities of the...
WLUC
UP vet reacts to canine flu outbreak
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A highly contagious canine flu is sweeping the country. One U.P. veterinarian says cases are low in Michigan but wants owners to be aware of what to look for. Symptoms usually include a cough, reduced appetite and fever. It is only transferred from dog to dog,...
WLUC
KCF awards Youth Advisory Council grants to Copper Country non-profits
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Area Community Foundation (KCF)’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is awarding $24,925.60 in grants to non-profit organizations this week. “In November, the YAC students met to evaluate grant applications that were submitted,” said KCF Office and Program Manager Sara Fletcher. “They talked as a group to decide whether or not the programs were worthy of funding, if they thought they would do good for the community, and just if they liked the ideas. It’s important for the youth to be involved in these funding decisions.”
WLUC
Snow showers this evening with isolated snow to follow
Throughout this evening expect roads to be on the snowier side. Snow showers will linger throughout the night but will slowly diminish by Sunday morning. After tonight snow will mostly be isolated in parts of the central and western counties. The next system to keep an eye on is for Wednesday that lasts into Friday. Mixed precipitation starts off on Wednesday and then transitions into snow by Wednesday evening.
WLUC
A snow showery return this weekend
View NWS alerts in effect HERE. High pressure maintains a pleasant weather hold over Upper Michigan Friday, though a portion of a Central Plains based system brings a wintry mix chance over the southern counties Friday afternoon before moving towards the Eastern Great Lakes. Temperatures trend around the seasonal average until a southwesterly jet brings milder air later next week, along with a potentially strong storm from the Eastern Plains of Colorado -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible next Wednesday.
WLUC
Another sunny autumn delight Friday before weekend snow
