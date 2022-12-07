Read full article on original website
PWMania
ROH Final Battle Results – December 10, 2022
Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (Zero Hour) Mascara Dorada tried to take down Jeff Cobb with a shoulder tackle, but Cobb was unphased. Dorada went for high flying moves on Cobb, sending him to the outside with a Mexican arm drag. Dorada went for the recipe again, but Cobb continued to catch it before slamming him onto the mat & apron throughout the mat.
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
Johnny Gargano Scheduled For Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is making his way to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is promoting a dark main event featuring Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The following has been announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown: Shayna Baszler...
PWMania
The New Day Crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Deadline (Video)
The New Day are the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history and the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly at Saturday night’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonjay Dutt Discusses Working With Tony Khan On AEW Creative
Since signing with AEW in the summer of 2021, Sonjay Dutt has become an important figure for the company. Dutt works as a producer alongside Tony Khan and members of the roster like QT Marshall, as well as appearing onscreen as the manager for Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and, most recently, Jeff Jarrett. Earlier this year, Dutt was promoted to Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, and the retired wrestler elaborated on the process of working with Khan on AEW creative during a recent appearance on "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette.
PWMania
Video: Sol Ruca Hits Her Unique New Finisher on WWE NXT Level Up
Sol Ruca’s victory over Valentina Feroz on Friday night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up has made her a trending topic on social media. As seen in the videos below, Ruca defeated Feroz with a unique corner flipping cutter. This appears to be the new finisher for the former University of Oregon athlete who competed on the Acrobatics & Tumbling team and won the NCATA Individual Event National Championship.
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
Bryan & Vinny Show: Dynamite with MJF and Ricky Starks and FTR vs. Acclaimed, NXT final Deadline build
The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with tons to talk about in our full reviews of both AEW Dynamite with an awesome promo battle between MJF and Ricky Starks and a great title match main event, and NXT with the final build towards their Deadline show this weekend. A fun show as always so check it ...
PWMania
NXT Level Up Results (12/9/22): Sol Ruca, Odyssey Jones, and More
The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 9th. The main event for this edition of NXT Level Up was a highly anticipated matchup that saw Ikemen Jiro clash with Trick Williams. The matches seen on this episode were taped on December 6th at the WWE...
PWMania
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
PWMania
Jamie Noble Addresses His Final Match at Sunday’s WWE Live Event, Who He’s Training With
WWE Producer Jamie Noble will compete in his final match at Sunday night’s WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. There is no word on who he will wrestle yet. As seen in the video below, Noble recently spoke with Byron Saxton about his career and the retirement match. He expressed his excitement and recalled visiting the Charleston Civic Center as a child and seeing WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.
PWMania
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Month of Starrcade Part 1
A new month means a new topic on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather dive into Starrcade this month as they look at some of the best of Starrcade!. They start with looking back at the last two matches of 1996: The Giant vs Lex Luger and Hollywood Hogan vs Roddy Piper. Are they technically sound matches? No. But the crowd heat for them shows you how hot the nWo angle was at the time before WCW ruined it!
PWMania
Will Sasha Banks Be At The Tokyo Dome?
Just last week, I penned an article about Sasha Banks’ future in pro wrestling, discussing the latest rumors around the next move in her career. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that there were “money talks” between the two sides before he reported that she was backstage at a WWE live event in Mexico, which would suggest that fences could be mended between the two parties. While I never doubted her talent or star power, I mentioned that prehaps it was best that she step away from the sport for an extended period of time to start fresh down the road. More than anything, I emphasized that the company might be hesitant to invest too much stock or television time into her character upon her return because she has a track record of walking out on a live television show just before it went on the air. That’s not good business, and at some point, the office has to measure the risk/reward of the Sasha Banks situation. What if she was unhappy with a creative direction before a live pay-per-view when she’s booked in the main event and refuses to go to the ring?
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Betting Odds For ROH Final Battle
The betting odds are in for ROH Final Battle 2022 ahead of the show on Saturday, December 10. The event will be headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli. You can check out the latest odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:. ROH World Championship Match –...
wrestletalk.com
William Regal’s Podcast To End Ahead Of WWE Return
It has been confirmed that William Regal’s ‘Gentleman Villain’ podcast will end ahead of his WWE return. The announcement was made by Regal’s co-host, Matt Koon, who noted the following on the latest episode:. “Mr Regal is no longer doing the podcast. We have three episodes...
PWMania
Ricky Starks Breaks Down AEW Winter Is Coming “Go-Home” Promo Segment With MJF
Ricky Starks is an “Absolute” promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week’s AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Cody Rhodes’ WWE Status, Films WrestleMania 39 Commercial
WWE fans have long been awaiting the eventual return of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. While there is still no definite timeline, a new report states that the company is preparing for Rhodes to be prominently featured at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes was officially sidelined in July following successful surgery to...
