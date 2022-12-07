ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 7 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse.

According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer noticed the gate was open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKR6H_0jawHdMS00
(Wichita County Jail Booking photos)

The officer noted the gate had been closed for a couple of months because of problems with trespassers. Police went in to investigate and found a black duffle bag filled with dishes and other items sitting next to a Chevrolet Silverado. They also discovered the pickup bed was full of tools including pry bars, sledgehammers, and other hand tools.

A man and woman who came out of clubhouse and were identified as Jamie Lee Bradshaw and Waylon Farrell Buckingham. Buckingham admitted driving onto the course from an unfenced area and said he had seen the clubhouse and wanted to get a closer look at it.

Local News: Murder charge dismissed in fentanyl case

Buckingham said they went inside the clubhouse, saw the dishes, and decided to take them. While searching the pickup, police discovered several barroom track lights. They went inside the clubhouse bar and found more of the same track lights. Buckingham admitted taking them from the building. Bradshaw told police she wanted the dishes for herself and admitted to placing them in the duffle bag.

Both were arrested and charged with burglary of a building. Their bonds were set at $5,000. Buckingham was freed while Bradshaw remained in jail custody Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Man sentenced for driving truck at boy

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man gets 14 months in state jail for repeatedly driving a truck at a boy before plowing through a fence and crashing into a barn. William Newman pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to child endangerment according to records. An affidavit reads the incident took place on East College […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department says a second arrest has been made in the death of a 3-year-old earlier this year. According to a press release, Kaitlyn Downs has been taken into custody and charged with second degree murder and two counts of child abuse in the death of her child.
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it.  The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A business owner is in federal custody after being charged with distributing cocaine out of a Comanche County business. According to federal court documents, Isaiah McGill is charged with distribution of cocaine after a criminal complaint was filed on December 7. Documents say McGill was contacted...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Hooters throws final car show & toy drive of the year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Bows, jingle bells, mini Christmas trees, and wreaths are just a few of the things people decorated their cars with. After six successful car shows and toy drives, families and kids got one last chance to get in the Christmas spirit, while raising money for Scotland Park Elementary and local families. Music, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff Jail Report

Cummins, James Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 7/31/80; Jefferson County Warrant. Delaney, Lee Adam of Terral, OK; DOB 8/6/81; Domestic Assault and Battery, Motion to Revoke – Threaten to perform act of violence. Arrested 11/30/22. Emberling, Joshua Dewayne of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/31/97; Domestic Assault and Battery by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy