Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lawrence tells Viola Davis weight loss was the "biggest conversation" around The Hunger Games casting
Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis are both critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning actors who also happen to have ample experience with blockbuster and franchise filmmaking. In Lawrence’s case, she’s been open about how franchise films affected her career as a whole. In her Actors on Actors conversation with Davis (via Variety), she elaborates on some of the hardships of her roles in X-Men and The Hunger Games.
Jennifer Lawrence Admits That ‘Every Day’ Since She’s Become A Mom She’s Felt ‘Guilty’
Being a new parent is one of the hardest things anyone can do! Jennifer Lawrence opened up about some of her worries while talking to Viola Davis for a brand new “Actors on Actors” discussion for Variety, released on Wednesday, December 7. Jennifer, 32, who had her first child in February, revealed that she often questions herself when spending time with her son Cy, 9 months. “Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she said.
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
Jennifer Lawrence Responded After Some Fans Called Her Out For Women In Action Movies Comments
After fans called her out for what she said about women in action movies, Jennifer Lawrence responded.
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Refused to Diet for The Hunger Games, Encourages Body Positivity
The Causeway actress spoke about the expectation to lose weight for the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games during a chat with Viola Davis Jennifer Lawrence looked back on her time as the lead of the hit film The Hunger Games. During a chat with Viola Davis for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, the Causeway star said there was a "conversation" about how much weight she planned to lose for the 2012 action movie. Lawrence, 32, added that she was adamant about not dieting and talked...
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
ComicBook
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was Asked to Lose Weight for The Hunger Games
Jennifer Lawrence has had some pretty unique milestones in her career thus far, from Award-winning independent fare to massive blockbusters. In a sense, Lawrence's breakout role was as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, which brought to life the story of Suzanne Collins' absurdly-popular book series. To an extent, portraying Katniss helped Lawrence become a global phenomenon, and in a recent interview with Variety, she shed light on one of the most controversial components of that "awesome responsibility". As she revealed, she was asked to lose weight for the role — which she found problematic, given the impact that Katniss had on younger fans.
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Jennifer Lawrence clarifies female-led action movie remark after she was roasted: ‘It came out wrong’
She’s testifying in the court of JLaw. Following a firestorm of criticism, actress Jennifer Lawrence is clarifying false remarks she made earlier concerning woman-led action movies. The Oscar-winning actress issued the alleged correction Thursday while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was my blunder and it came out wrong,” Lawrence, 32, admitted in the interview regarding her alleged slip of the tongue. The controversy was initially sparked a day earlier after “American Hustle” star declared herself the first ever female action lead during an interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Viola Davis. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put...
Oscar Experts Typing: Who will round out the Best Actress final 5?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as critics awards kick off, we revisit Best Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and as the New York Film Critics Circle votes for their favorites of the year, we’re here typing about the Best Actress race. Last year at this time, the New Yorkers bestowed their award on Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” a thunderclap that sadly didn’t lead her to Oscar glory (despite my hopes and dreams) —...
James McAvoy Calls Out Showtime's Shamless For Copying One Of His Scenes From The Original
These days, James McAvoy is widely regarded as a legit A-lister in most Hollywood circles. He's also considered by some to be one of the finest actors of his generation, earning rave reviews for his work in tentpole productions (the "X-Men" franchise and "Split," for example) and more indie-minded fare ("Atonement," "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby") alike. 20 years ago, however, McAvoy was just another young talent looking to make a name for himself on the U.K. entertainment scene.
Jennifer Lawrence calls The Woman King the best movie of 2022
The Hunger Games star couldn't help but gush over the action-packed drama during an interview with its lead Viola Davis
Oscar’s Meta Mood: Making Movies About Movies
Three awards hopefuls — Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” from India — include a scene of one character explaining to another what 24 fps means and how it works. It’s hard to remember the last time any film included such a scene, so why three in one year? And why are many other contenders also exploring the nature of films? That list includes Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” Alejandro Iñárritu’s “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” Martika Ramirez Escobar’s “Leonor Will Never Die” from the Philippines, and international film entries such as...
Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer Took On A Heckler Together At Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
With box office bare, 'Black Panther' makes it 5 in a row
On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0