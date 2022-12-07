ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Thunder Without Dort as Road Trip Heads to Memphis

By Chris Becker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago
Oklahoma City will face Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Wednesday night in Memphis, but neither team will be at full strength.

The game marks the third game in a five game road trip for the Thunder.

SGA remains healthy after a short bout with a hip contusion earlier this month. However, OKC will be without a different key guard for the meeting with the Grizzlies.

Lu Dort will not be available for Oklahoma City on Wednesday meaning OKC is without its best defender while facing one of the league's most talented athletes. Kenrich Williams will also miss the game.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies injury list is lengthy, but the biggest blow comes in Desmond Bane who has missed extended time with a toe injury.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Lu Dort: Out: Left Knee Contusion
  • Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
  • Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way
  • Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain
  • Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Desmond Bane: Out: Right Big Toe Sprain
  • Kennedy Chandler: Out: G League On Assignment
  • Danny Green: Out: Left Knee Surgery Recovery
  • Kenneth Lofton Jr: Out: G League Two-Way
  • Vince Williams Jr: Out: G League Two-Way
  • Jake LaRavia: Doubtful: Left Foot Soreness
  • Ziare Williams: Questionable: Right Patellar Tendinitis

Tip-off for the Grizzlies and Thunder is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Memphis, the Grizzlies are currently eight-point favorites.

