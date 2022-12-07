Injury Report: Thunder Without Dort as Road Trip Heads to Memphis

Oklahoma City will face Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Wednesday night in Memphis, but neither team will be at full strength.

The game marks the third game in a five game road trip for the Thunder.

SGA remains healthy after a short bout with a hip contusion earlier this month. However, OKC will be without a different key guard for the meeting with the Grizzlies.

Lu Dort will not be available for Oklahoma City on Wednesday meaning OKC is without its best defender while facing one of the league's most talented athletes. Kenrich Williams will also miss the game.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies injury list is lengthy, but the biggest blow comes in Desmond Bane who has missed extended time with a toe injury.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Lu Dort: Out: Left Knee Contusion

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment

Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane: Out: Right Big Toe Sprain

Kennedy Chandler: Out: G League On Assignment

Danny Green: Out: Left Knee Surgery Recovery

Kenneth Lofton Jr: Out: G League Two-Way

Vince Williams Jr: Out: G League Two-Way

Jake LaRavia: Doubtful: Left Foot Soreness

Ziare Williams: Questionable: Right Patellar Tendinitis

Tip-off for the Grizzlies and Thunder is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Memphis, the Grizzlies are currently eight-point favorites.

