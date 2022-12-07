Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
ComicBook
PS1 Classic Reportedly Getting Remake on PS5
A new rumor about an upcoming PS5 game rumor will have PS1 fans, in particular, excited if it's true. And if you've been paying attention to the PS5 rumor mill the past couple of years, it's a rumor we've heard rumblings of before here and there. More specifically, according to a new rumor, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works and has been in the works "for years." And like some previous scuttlebutt has suggested, the remake is a PS5 exclusive.
The Game Awards 2022: The full list of nominees
The complete list of nominees The Game Awards 2022, presented December 8th, 2022, is below. The Game Awards are being presented from Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Authenticated voting is open to the public on www.thegameawards.com and the official TGA Discord server. NOMINEES. GAME OF THE YEAR. A Plague Tale: Requiem...
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
ComicBook
Cancelled PS4 Game Stealth Released
A previously canceled PS4 game was stealth released yesterday. The PS4 continues to be supported despite the PS5 entering its third year. Not only has PlayStation been releasing many of its major games, like the recent God of War Ragnarok and the semi-recent Horizon Forbidden West, on PS4, but third-party developers continue to support the previous generation of consoles as well. Why? Well, money. There are still plenty of PlayStation fans playing on PS4 for a variety of reasons. And while this is still true, many games will continue to come to the second best-selling PlayStation machine of all time. One of the latest is Metal: Hellsinger, which was previously coming to PS4 before being cancelled during and deep into development.
ComicBook
PS4 Players Slam PlayStation Over Controversial Decision
Many PS4 players aren't very happy with PlayStation at the moment following a controversial decision from the latter that came to the surface this week. It's almost 2023, and the PS5 has entered its third year on the market. Many assumed PS4 support would be borderline non-existent at this point, but this hasn't been the case. Not only do many games continue to come to the PS4, but many games from PlayStation itself. For example, God of War Ragnarok just released on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West did the same. And it's the latter that is at the heart of the controversy.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Engadget
'Death Stranding 2' is Hideo Kojima's next game
Hideo Kojima's next project is Death Stranding 2. The reveal trailer for the sequel shows Fragile, played by Léa Seydoux, and Sam, played by Norman Reedus, in a world still infested with lethal BTs. There's no word on a release date, but according to the trailer's YouTube description, it's heading to PlayStation 5.
ComicBook
Elden Ring No Longer 2022's Best-Selling Game
Elden Ring has enjoyed a No. 1 spot on the list of best-selling games in the United States all year, but as of this week, the open-world FromSoftware game has officially lost that title. According to The NPD Group's breakdown of sales in the U.S. games industry tallied as of November 2022, Elden Ring has its top spot to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game which climbed to the top of the sales charts throughout the course of what amounted to about one month.
The 2022 Game Awards Unveiled Plenty of New Games — Here Are Some Highlights
It's that time of the year again: the Game Awards are here to doll out accolades to some of the best games to grace our consoles in 2022 — but more importantly, the award show serves as a way to share some of the exciting titles to come in the new year. Plenty of new and exciting games are announced at this award show, and many others unveil new and exciting details about releases and gameplay details in between the awards.
IGN
Hades II Announced at The Game Awards
It's official: Supergiant Games' Hades is getting a sequel, with Hades II getting a first look at tonight's Game Awards. Further details, like release window and platform availability, were not immediately announced. It will release in early access in 2023. The news was a delightful surprise for the Game Awards...
Death Stranding 2 announced with The Game Awards’ most interesting trailer
HIdeo Kojima's Death Stranding 2 is coming soon, but we're not sure exactly when
ComicBook
Steam Makes One of 2011's Best Games Free for Some Users
Some Steam users are getting one of 2011's best games for free, and we say some because there's a pretty pricey requirement upfront. Next year, 2023, there are some major releases. In fact, if everything delivers and isn't delayed, it could end up being one of the biggest years in gaming history. That's a big "if" though. That said, one thing gamers can presumably count on is one of the first big releases of the year, and that's the remake of Dead Space. Not only is it difficult to mess up a remake, but it's even harder to mess up a remake of a great game, especially if it's as limited in scope and ambition as the first Dead Space is. The free game isn't for the remake though, but for the original Dead Space 2. If you pre-order the remake of Dead Space, you will receive a free Steam copy of Dead Space 2 on release day, which is January 27. This will cost you $60 and requires a leap of faith as you have to purchase the game before reviews come out and public opinion reveals whether or not it's a competent remake.
HHW Gaming: Kid Crashes ‘Elden Ring’s Game of The Year Moment At ‘The Game Awards,’ Twitter Reacts
The biggest night in video games almost went off without a hitch. The post HHW Gaming: Kid Crashes ‘Elden Ring’s Game of The Year Moment At ‘The Game Awards,’ Twitter Reacts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
Death Stranding 2 is official
Kojima Productions reveals the first trailer for its next game, Death Stranding 2.
Digital Trends
Every video game release date announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards is home to many new game announcements and release date reveals every single year. At last year’s show, we received release dates and windows for games like Tunic and Babylon’s Fall. Throughout 2022, we’ve already gotten release dates for big games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island 2, but there are still more release dates that needed to be revealed. That’s where The Game Awards 2022 came in.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Makes Best Game of 2022 Lowest Price Ever
The best game of 2022 according to Metacritic is the lowest price it has ever been on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED via the Nintendo eShop, the digital storefront of the Nintendo machine. While many may assume Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarok are the highest-rated games of the year, they aren't. Elden Ring boasts a 96 on Metacritic, the same score as Portal Companion Collection, but the latter is listed as the highest-rated game of this year for presumably being closer to 97 than Elden Ring. That's right, the Nintendo Switch version of Portal Companion Collection is the highest-rated game of the year according to Metacritic, and it's currently on sale.
IGN
After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards
Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
