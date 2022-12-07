Some Steam users are getting one of 2011's best games for free, and we say some because there's a pretty pricey requirement upfront. Next year, 2023, there are some major releases. In fact, if everything delivers and isn't delayed, it could end up being one of the biggest years in gaming history. That's a big "if" though. That said, one thing gamers can presumably count on is one of the first big releases of the year, and that's the remake of Dead Space. Not only is it difficult to mess up a remake, but it's even harder to mess up a remake of a great game, especially if it's as limited in scope and ambition as the first Dead Space is. The free game isn't for the remake though, but for the original Dead Space 2. If you pre-order the remake of Dead Space, you will receive a free Steam copy of Dead Space 2 on release day, which is January 27. This will cost you $60 and requires a leap of faith as you have to purchase the game before reviews come out and public opinion reveals whether or not it's a competent remake.

1 DAY AGO