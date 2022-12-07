ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Virginia players to get extra eligibility

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Any Virginia football player who ran out of college eligibility in 2022 will receive an extra year, the school's athletic director said Wednesday.

Carla Williams told The Daily Progress in Charlottesville that Virginia requested the extra eligibility from the NCAA following the campus shooting that killed three football players and injured two other students, including one player.

Virginia's final two games of the season were canceled following the Nov. 13 deaths of wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., and linebacker D'Sean Perry. They were killed in a shooting in a charter bus after returning to campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

The Cavaliers were 3-7 on the season. A nonconference game against Coastal Carolina and the rivalry game with Virginia Tech were called off.

At least two of the eligible players will not utilize the benefit. Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV and defensive back Anthony Johnson have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

