ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett

Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash

The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed

It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022

The Baltimore Ravens will square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a classic AFC North rivalry on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Ravens-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore leads the AFC North with an 8-4 record, winning […] The post NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

The critical Joe Burrow change that turned Bengals’ season

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are starting to cook again. After struggling a bit to start the season, the reigning AFC champs have won their last four games, including a clutch win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense, after going through some growing pains, have found their groove again even without Ja’Marr Chase. […] The post The critical Joe Burrow change that turned Bengals’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Courtland Sutton ruled out for Sunday

The Broncos already have a tough time scoring. Their offense might be in even more trouble without its leading receiver against the Chiefs. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters in his Friday press conference that Courtland Sutton has been ruled out for Week 14. Sutton suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the Ravens.
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan’s candid reaction to ‘what-if’ Tom Brady scenario with the 49ers

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are set for a pivotal Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that could have huge playoff implications. And as Brady and the 49ers cross paths again, it’s interesting to wonder how different the past few years of San Fran’s history would have looked had Brady opted to sign with them rather than Tampa Bay when he decided to leave the New England Patriots.
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14

After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

As the Dallas Cowboys remain linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team is seemingly on the verge of getting back the services of one of their wideouts in the form of James Washington, who is getting excited over the prospect of ending his absence and playing for his new team. (h/t […] The post Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries

The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season

Kyle Shanahan has been a damn good coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Ever since he took over the coaching job for the team in 2017, the team has found consistent success for most of their seasons. A big part of that is not just Shanahan’s coaching, but also his assistants’ work in helping Shanahan […] The post RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits

Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television. But with the season nearing […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

