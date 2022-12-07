ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Some Virginia players to get extra eligibility

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pzIe_0jawGhHf00

Any Virginia football player who ran out of college eligibility in 2022 will receive an extra year, the school's athletic director said Wednesday.

247Sports

2023 Virginia roster outlook: Quarterback

With Virginia’s football season concluded, players from across the country swarming to the transfer portal, and high schoolers looking to commit, we are going position by position, breaking down what the Virginia football roster currently looks like with an eye towards next season. Quarterback seems like an obvious place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Homecoming 2022 – Virginia State University  

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Trojans from near and far returned to the school that we love so dearly which is located far above the Appomattox River in Chesterfield County. The Trojans who are included in the two photos traveled less than 30 miles in order to enjoy the festivities of the day. Even though we all now live in the Richmond area, Homecoming provided us an opportunity to connect again.  First photo – James Johnson (Christiansburg), Ronald Roane (Chester, PA), Lucy Mason Guy (Capron), Marvin Curtis Jones, Sr. (Freeman), Charlene Harbison Herman (Asheville, NC) and Edward Woodson (Richmond) See an additional photo in the Dec. 7, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia

Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia will enter next session with money surplus

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
VIRGINIA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
