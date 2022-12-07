Some Virginia players to get extra eligibility

Related
2023 Virginia roster outlook: Quarterback
With Virginia’s football season concluded, players from across the country swarming to the transfer portal, and high schoolers looking to commit, we are going position by position, breaking down what the Virginia football roster currently looks like with an eye towards next season. Quarterback seems like an obvious place...
Helping the East End Tigers get from Virginia to Florida
CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte helped the 9u East End Tigers in their effort to get to Florida.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Homecoming 2022 – Virginia State University
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Trojans from near and far returned to the school that we love so dearly which is located far above the Appomattox River in Chesterfield County. The Trojans who are included in the two photos traveled less than 30 miles in order to enjoy the festivities of the day. Even though we all now live in the Richmond area, Homecoming provided us an opportunity to connect again. First photo – James Johnson (Christiansburg), Ronald Roane (Chester, PA), Lucy Mason Guy (Capron), Marvin Curtis Jones, Sr. (Freeman), Charlene Harbison Herman (Asheville, NC) and Edward Woodson (Richmond) See an additional photo in the Dec. 7, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
Taps is played around the world. It was written in Virginia.
Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County was the site of the first Thanksgiving, home to President William Henry Harrison, and the birthplace of Taps.
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WSET
'Internet for All:' Virginia gets $6.2M to bring high-speed service throughout the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia has received its first "Internet for All" grants, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). On Thursday, it was announced that Virginia is receiving $6,222,051.95 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia
Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
Virginia ski resort named best tubing park by USA Today
Virginia's Wintergreen Plunge Park was named number one in USA Today's 10 Best list.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
Virginia will enter next session with money surplus
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
fox29.com
Virginia minimum wage to increase to $12 starting Jan. 1; DC's Initiative 82 going into effect in 2023
The minimum wage in Virginia will increase to $12 an hour on Jan. 1, and D.C.'s recently passed Initiative 82 will go into effect in 2023, raising the minimum wage for tipped workers to $6 an hour. Virginia's minimum wage increase is part of a law passed in 2020 that...
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
