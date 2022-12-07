Surgical robot introduced at Owatonna Hospital

Some of the most common surgeries performed at Allina Health’s Hospital in Owatonna just got a little easier with the help of their newest surgical assistant: the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-arm.

An open house and demonstration of the robot was held at the hospital Wednesday afternoon, where many hospital staff, patients and others stopped by to see the robot in action.

The Mako robot transforms the way Owatonna orthopedic surgeons perform total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements. It all starts with a CT scan that creates a 3D image of the patient’s unique anatomy, according to Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Scott Perkinson. From there, the surgeons are able to create a custom plan to perform the surgery to each patient’s unique needs down to the millimeter.

“With the Mako we’re able to make less cuts, and it’s much more precise,” Perkinson said. “Before we had to make our best estimates and eyeball it. With this technology, we no longer have to do that.”

Not only is it quite literally cutting edge technology, but the Owatonna-based surgical robot is the first of its kind in the region.

“We are proud to be among the first hospital to offer this highly advanced SmartRobotics technology in our area,” said Michael Johnston, president of Owatonna Hospital. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”

The Mako includes an AccuStop haptic, which controls where the surgeons can cut to remove bone and other soft tissues as well as prevents surgeons from cutting outside the pre-established parameters of the patient’s anatomy. While the use of the Mako doesn’t necessarily reduce surgery time, Perkinson said studies have shown patients recover quicker and surgeries are generally safer all around.

Perkinson said the technology has been around since at least 2006, but because of the cost of the equipment, they aren’t readily found in smaller hospitals.

“We are excited to have the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm device now available for our joint replacement patients,” Perkinson said. “The Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm is a cutting-edge surgical tool that complements our orthopedic surgeons’ expertise, resulting in a quality one-day procedure, less pain and a quicker recovery for our patients.”

The orthopedic team at the hospital have already put the Mako to use in their operating rooms for a month, using it to perform 19 surgeries so far. Perkinson said knee and hip replacements are incredibly common with the hospital performing around 250 each year.

“With the Mako robot, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage, for others, greater bone preservation,” said Dr. David Ivance, Owatonna Hospital orthopedic surgeon. “Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”

Director of Operations Rick Miller said the goal is to provide a higher level of care and the data supported by the last 16 years with the use of the Mako will do just that.

“The data shows how much this can benefit patients, we see it in the larger hospitals who have had this technology for years,” Miller said. “It’s great we are now able to expand our orthopedic care and continue to provide world class service right here in Owatonna.”