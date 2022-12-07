Cadillac XBC, Xtreme Games Arcade, and Omega Strike Laser Tag are available from noon until midnight on December 31st!. Due to popular demand, we are offering our Cosmic Bowling experience early for families to enjoy, at a budget friendly price of only $16.00 per person. This price includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental (and sales tax). We have moved away from the per lane packages in order to help smaller groups afford a fun time on a popular day!

2 DAYS AGO