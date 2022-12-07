Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Goyne-Yarns Guilty Of 1st Degree Murder
Storm Lake, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend. The trial for Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford this past February, began on Tuesday with the prosecution spending parts of three days providing witness testimony and evidence that included the 911 call made by Woizeschke just minutes after being shot where she identified the defendant as the shooter.
Sioux City Journal
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting at Milford medical staffing building
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Buena Vista County jury on Friday found a Minnesota man guilty of first-degree murder for the February shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace. Jurors spent less than two hours deliberating to find Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, guilty of...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
kicdam.com
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
kicdam.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton
ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Jury Hears Testimony from Murder Suspect’s Co-Workers
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns continued on Wednesday with additional witnesses being called to the stand. Day two began with the Senior IT Specialist for GrapeTree Medical Staffing walking the jury through surveillance footage captured outside the building the day...
nwestiowa.com
One injured in crash involving DOT truck
HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
kiwaradio.com
Local Cancer Organization Gives Money To Places That Help Cancer Patients
Sheldon, Iowa — The new O’Brien County cancer organization has given out their first set of donations. We talked with Jo Holles from Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County, and she tells us about it. She says some of the money stayed very local. She tells us about...
more1049.com
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
kiwaradio.com
Council Approves Hiring, Promotions, Approves New Mayor Pro-Tempore
Sheldon, Iowa — This week’s Sheldon City Council meeting was fairly short in length, but packed a lot of action into the time occupied. The Sheldon Fire Company officially has a new chief after Wednesday’s meeting. City Manager Sam Kooiker tells us more. Hindt has served as...
kiwaradio.com
$150K Prize From Lottery Ticket Purchased In Sheldon Still Not Claimed
Sheldon, Iowa — The lottery ticket was purchased now over a month ago, but the winner still hasn’t come forward. And now the state wants to cut the amount of time that winners have to claim their winnings. On November 5th of this year, someone purchased a PowerBall...
kiwaradio.com
Vander Plaats Says Trump Should Not Run In 2024
Urbandale, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is now a leading Iowa conservative says conservatives across the country are tired of Republican election losses — and this week’s special election in Georgia is another blow to former President Trump, who backed the losing Republican candidate, Hershel Walker.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored, KIWA Stations Back On The Air
Sheldon, Iowa — Over 650 power customers of MidAmerican Energy experienced a power outage on Friday afternoon. We talked to MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Geoff Greenwood, and he tells us about it. Greenwood says the outage affected mostly northwestern Sheldon customers, with some customers in the rural area experiencing an...
kiwaradio.com
Fire Chiefs Advise Caution With Space Heaters, Christmas Lighting
Northwest Iowa — The recent snow and ice has made it feel a lot more like Christmas and winter. But that reminds us that winter is coming for real, and with it, since we live in northwest Iowa, we can be sure bitterly cold temperatures are to follow. These...
