2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
Wake County Deputy Byrd murder suspect pleads guilty to federal firearm charge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the brothers accused in the August killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge on Tuesday, according to court documents. Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo is accused of killing Deputy Ned Byrd on August 11. He was indicted Aug....
Arrest warrant obtained for man in Lee County slaying
SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a murder arrest warrant for a man considered armed and dangerous. The arrest warrant obtained Thursday is for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of interest in a shooting investigation, the sheriff’s office said. He is considered armed and dangerous.
2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say
FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Granville County Sheriff convicted of failing to report murder threat, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction...
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy of a Wake County deputy who was killed over the summer indicates the deputy was shot four times, with three of those shots hitting him in the head. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11...
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
Man dies in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night. At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude St. for a report of shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they said they...
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
Dad pleads guilty after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County father pleaded guilty Thursday after his toddler died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in October, according to a release from the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old...
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by “many suspects” in the early hours of Friday, the town’s police department confirmed to CBS 17. According to Lillington Police Captain Goodman* a gray jeep Cherokee pulled into the John...
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
Students seeking change after gun fired at Fuquay-Varina Middle School
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Willow Spring man who was charged with giving a gun to a minor has bonded out of Jail. Thursday the Wake County Sheriff’s Department charged Seth Lanterman-Schneider with selling or giving a weapon to a minor following Thursday’s shooting at Fuquay-Varina Middle School.
Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
Death investigation underway after human remains found in Goldsboro woods, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A crime scene was set up by the Goldsboro Police Department Friday afternoon after human remains were found, police said. Just before 11:55 a.m., Goldsboro police officers responded to the call about the discovery of possible human remains in dense woods, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.
Missing Harnett County K-9 found in SC after long search
KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (WJZY) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on Thursday....
Man killed in early-morning shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning. At about 2:32 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said there was no...
Man shot multiple times in Fayetteville domestic incident, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man was shot multiple times during a domestic incident early Friday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the...
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
Soldier at Fort Bragg dies after being struck while crossing street
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army soldier was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. The soldier was crossing the intersection of Knox and Honeycutt streets around 10 a.m. when they were hit, a news release stated. “We are deeply saddened by the death of one...
