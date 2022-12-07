ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

cbs17

Arrest warrant obtained for man in Lee County slaying

SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a murder arrest warrant for a man considered armed and dangerous. The arrest warrant obtained Thursday is for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of interest in a shooting investigation, the sheriff’s office said. He is considered armed and dangerous.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say

FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Dad pleads guilty after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County father pleaded guilty Thursday after his toddler died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in October, according to a release from the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
MORRISVILLE, NC
cbs17

Missing Harnett County K-9 found in SC after long search

KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (WJZY) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on Thursday....
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man killed in early-morning shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning. At about 2:32 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said there was no...
DURHAM, NC

