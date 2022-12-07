Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
WAFF
No. 8 Alabama basketball defeats No. 1 Houston
The Red Devils aim to complete a perfect season in the AHSAA 2A State Championship against B.B. Comer. Decatur football Head Coach Jere Adcock retires after nearly 3 decades at the helm. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF's Carl Prather reporting. Hugh Freeze introduced as next Auburn...
Opelika-Auburn News
Carr scores 23, Auburn High beats Shades Valley
Ja Carr scored 23 points and the Auburn High boys team topped Shades Valley 67-53 in Oxford on Saturday at Larry Davidson Classic. Three Tigers scored in double figures. After Carr, Tabari Allen scored 11 points and Adam Gonia scored 10 points. Griffin McLean pitched in another seven. The Tigers...
opelikaobserver.com
Food Truck Fridays to Continue Through 2023
OPELIKA — If you’re a fan of Food Truck Fridays (FTF), then you’re in luck. The Opelika City Council approved a request from the President and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce Ali Rauch to continue Food Truck Fridays through 2023. Food Truck Fridays is held...
Opelika-Auburn News
No. 11 Auburn dropped by Memphis for year’s first loss
ATLANTA — Coming into Saturday, defense had been a strong suit all year for Auburn. The Tigers were No. 6 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and they dominated the interior, averaging more blocks per game than any other team in Division I. But Memphis smoked out any show...
Auburn football: Hugh Freeze retains another key Tigers support staff member
New Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is making the right kinds of hires for his inaugural support staff, having already retained Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, Zac Etheridge, and Christian Robinson. You could add another name to Freeze’s list of popular retainees on the Plains — Auburn football Director...
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
Firefighters host 4th annual “Shop, Drop and Roll” event for children in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Firefighters are putting a new twist on the fire safety technique “Stop, Drop & Roll,” bringing back their annual event this holiday season. Fire departments from Columbus, Phenix City and Smiths Station traded in their hoses for gift cards tonight as they hosted Shop, Drop & Roll. The crews provided about […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University leaves another mark in space with NASA’s Artemis I launch
Auburn University has a rich history of participating in space exploration with NASA, and Auburn alumni continue to add to this list of contributions with the launch of the Artemis I. Numerous Auburn graduates have become astronauts and hundreds of alumni have worked in various capacities at NASA. Huntsville’s Marshall...
Opelika-Auburn News
Impacting the world one child at a time: Opelika City Schools names principal of new Fox Run school
Opelika City Schools has named April Brock as the principal of the new Fox Run sixth-grade school in Opelika. “I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Brock said. “I can’t wait to get started. We’re going to have a lot of fun, but we’re also going to be focused on student learning.”
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $508,990
Positioned less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Jackson is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home. The exterior features architectural details such as metal roof accents, cedar accents, and exposed rafter tails. The living room features a fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen has a large island, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The open concept floor plan is completed with a large living room, dining room, and library nook. The master retreat includes two large walk in closets, tile shower, freestanding tub and dual vanities. Four additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open loft area can be found on the upper level. This floor plan features covered porches on the front and rear of the home. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
wrbl.com
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gets commitment from 2024 big man Peyton Marshall
Auburn men’s basketball picked up a pledge in its 2024 class Friday, and it was a big one, as 6-foot-11, 310-pound center Peyton Marshall committed to the Tigers. Marshall, out of Kell High School in Marietta, Ga., is the first commitment of Auburn’s 2024 class. According to 247Sports’...
WSFA
River Region United Way to host giving drive for Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way continues to raise funds to help those in the Flatwood community. This Sunday United Way will host a giving drive. It has been just over one week since an EF-2 Tornado hit the Flatwood community. Two people lost their lives, many residents lost their homes and the community center was destroyed.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to downtown Opelika on Friday
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Friday this year. The annual event will offer ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday season while shopping retailers and restaurants in the downtown area. The event is put on by Opelika Main Street. Santa Claus plans to make a...
altoday.com
Conservation department seeks public fishing lake managers in Geneva and Lee Counties
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced this week that it is currently accepting applications for both the lake manager positions at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs and the Lee County Public Fishing Lake near Opelika.
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
‘Trash Valley’: How an Alabama town’s garbage policy left its citizens in cuffs
Dee Kent is one of at least two dozen people arrested for failure to pay garbage fees in Valley, Alabama, targets of a years-long legal scheme that has criminalized debt in a city that contracts its solid waste services to a private company, AmWaste. A review of court documents shows that individuals arrested over unpaid trash fees in Chambers County are often people facing financial difficulties, people of color, or people with disabilities. Some residents, records show, have been arrested repeatedly, and most charged criminally with failing to pay trash bills end up paying hundreds more in court costs and fees in addition to the bills themselves.
