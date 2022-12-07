ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Past vs. future: Raiders visit Rams for LA football showdown

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqXdC_0jawETwn00

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that’s where they spent most of their life.

Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State.

But for 13 mostly thrilling years in the prime of their lives, the Raiders were major players in Hollywood — and their hold on Los Angeles’ football fans has barely loosened as the decades roll on.

“A lot of old Raider fans, they stay Raider fans,” said Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, a Pasadena native born in 1995 during the same summer in which the Raiders left Los Angeles. “They follow them wherever they go. ... I didn’t have any team here growing up, but obviously there were leftover fans from when the Raiders were in LA, and even when the Rams were in LA.”

Seven seasons into the Rams’ return to Southern California, they are gradually overtaking the Raiders as Los Angeles’ hometown team. Although football fandom in this area became fickle and fractured during the NFL’s 21-year absence, the defending Super Bowl champions might already be tops among people younger or older than the Gen Xers and elder millennials who famously kept their Raiders allegiance from the 1990s.

Although the Raiders (5-7) have made annual trips to LA since the AFC West rival Chargers’ relocation in 2017, the Silver and Black on Thursday night will make their first regular-season visit to face the Rams (3-9) since the latter’s Los Angeles homecoming.

This symbolic collision of the past and future of LA football could have been a landmark moment for two franchises that entered the season harboring playoff aspirations at a minimum. But both teams currently have much bigger concerns than fighting for the hearts and minds of the bipartisan SoCal crowd that will pack SoFi Stadium for the prime-time showdown.

“We just have great support there,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “We felt it on opening day (against the Chargers), and I’m sure we’re going to feel it (Thursday) night.”

The Rams have lost six straight games amidst the worst season in NFL history by a defending champion so far, while the Raiders have won three straight while desperately trying to crawl out of the hole created by their 2-7 start.

“Because of the way that we didn’t win certain games early on in the season, every next game is the most important,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “Defending champs, stars all over the field on their side of the football, so it’s a tough challenge for us, but it’s what I’m excited about. Our fans usually travel well to LA, so I’m excited about that.”

BEHIND CENTER

The Rams have three options at quarterback, but none is Matthew Stafford, who is out with a bruised spinal cord. John Wolford wasn’t outstanding in Los Angeles’ loss to Seattle last weekend while dealing with a neck injury, and mobile third-stringer Bryce Perkins wasn’t any better the previous week. The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers from Carolina on Tuesday, and while the former No. 1 draft pick probably will be active Thursday, coach Sean McVay is hoping he won’t need to play.

HOBBS BACK IN ACTION

Cornerback Nate Hobbs had a major impact on the Raiders’ struggling pass defense last week after coming back from a broken hand for his first game since early October, making eight tackles and recovering a fumble against the Chargers. He could be primed for another big game against the Rams’ makeshift passing offense.

“I felt great,” Hobbs said. “Honestly, I didn’t even think about my hand. I just went out there and … competed. That’s what I like to do. That’s what I tell myself, every play is win the down and compete, so that’s what I did every play.”

RAMSEY VS ADAMS

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Raiders receiver Davante Adams have had several memorable showdowns over the years. Adams enters this meeting on a run of solid play, with 41 catches for 664 yards and seven touchdowns over the past five games, while Ramsey has struggled occasionally along with the Rams’ fading defense.

TRICK PLAY/NOT A TRICK PLAY

The flea flicker is seen by many as a gadget play, but not so much for McDaniels.

“I look at it, it’s a play-action pass,” he said. “I mean, that’s what it is. Instead of faking the ball to the running back, you just hand it to him, and then he gives it right back to you.”

Whatever you want to call it, McDaniels has called for the flea flicker/play-action pass each of the past two weeks. The plays worked to perfection, resulting in touchdown passes to wide-open receivers: Mack Hollins caught a 36-yard pass at Seattle and Adams a 45-yarder against the Chargers.

RUNNING MAN

Josh Jacobs has rushed for 482 yards and three TDs with 5.81 yards per attempt during the Raiders’ three-game winning streak. Los Angeles’ run defense has been solid, ranking fourth in the NFL with linebacker Bobby Wagner leading the effort — but All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald will miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain.

___

AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news

Heading into the 2022-23 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was expected to be entering the final season of his football career, planning to retire after the season. But with some massive changes in his personal life and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league, it looks like he might not Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Just How Improbable Was Rams Comeback Vs. Raiders?

It was a wild Thursday night for Baker Mayfield and the Rams. Los Angeles was down 13 heading into the fourth quarter and came within six points with 1:41 left in its game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams just 48 hours prior and replaced starting quarterback John Wolford after LA’s first series, put together a spectacular 98-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourErie

Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Utah State earns 79-67 victory over Loyola Marymount

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Shulga’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Loyola Marymount (CA) 79-67 Saturday night at Jack Jones Hoopfest. Shulga also contributed five rebounds for the Aggies (8-0). Steven Ashworth scored 16 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line. Sean Bairstow shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Aggies extended their winning streak to eight games. Cameron Shelton led the way for the Lions (8-4) with 25 points. Jalin Anderson added 14 points for Loyola Marymount (CA). Keli Leaupepe also recorded nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Bairstow scored 10 points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 39-36. Utah State outscored Loyola Marymount (CA) by 15 points in the second half. Shulga led the way with 14 second-half points.
LOGAN, UT
The Associated Press

Kraken take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -162, Kraken +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to end a three-game slide with a win over the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-11-4...
SEATTLE, WA
KTVZ

Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Thursday night’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams makes the Las Vegas Raiders the first team to blow four double-digit halftime leads in a season, according to SportRadar, whose records go back to 1930. Seven teams had squandered three halftime leads of 10 points or more, most recently the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers. While Indianapolis’ 25-20 victory on Nov. 13 in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut was shocking, Baker Mayfield directing an eight play, 98-yard drive, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds remaining, was just as stupefying. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the longest go-ahead TD drive that began in the final two minutes over the last 45 seasons.
Yardbarker

2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football

Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Score, live updates, highlights

The Buffalo Bills are currently the top seed in the AFC and control their own destiny for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Buffalo's (9-3) quest to run the table the rest of the regular season begins by hosting the New York Jets (7-5) at Highmark Stadium in Week 14. Buffalo won three straight away games over a 12-day span and returns home for the first time in four weeks. ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Stevenson scores 20, Cal Poly knocks off Portland St. 72-49

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Brantly Stevenson’s 20 points helped Cal Poly defeat Portland State 72-49 on Saturday night. Stevenson added five rebounds for the Mustangs (5-3). Kobe Sanders was 3-of-5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Trevon Taylor shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Vikings (5-5) were led by Isiah Kirby, who recorded 12 points. Cameron Parker added 10 points for Portland State. In addition, Mikal Starks had eight points. ___
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Associated Press

Penguins host the Stars on 5-game win streak

Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Dallas Stars with a five win streak on the line. Pittsburgh has a 16-8-4 record overall and an 8-3-2 record on its home ice. The...
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury

The NFL's leading rusher didn't let a hand injury keep him out of Thursday night's game. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs briefly left Thursday night's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to finish out the game. Jacobs had 27 carries for 99 yards and a...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy