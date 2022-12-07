Many servicemen found themselves fighting in not just the Second World War, but also in Vietnam. However, very few were held captive as prisoners of war (POWs) during both. US Air Force airman Richard Paul Keirn was among that rare group. In fact, he was one of only two individuals to survive their captivity in both wars. Discover his story of service and captivity after spending over eight years of his life as a prisoner.

