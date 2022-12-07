ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet

On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Devastating Failure of Japan’s Mini Submarines at Pearl Harbor

On April 1, 1941, a group of specially chosen members of the Imperial Japanese Navy (IJN) attended a secret meeting, where they were told, “You are going to receive a very special type of training… In a secret weapon.” Eight months later, 10 of those men and their five mini submarines participated in an event that would drastically effect the course of World War II: the attack on Pearl Harbor.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
purewow.com

Prince Harry Visits Pearl Harbor and Greets Navy Workers in Newly-Released Photos

Attention! Prince Harry, reporting for duty. Back in November, the Duke of Sussex paid a visit to Pearl Harbor located in Honolulu, Hawaii, in honor of Pearl Harbor Day. In a series of newly-released photos from the royal’s non-profit organization (Archewell Foundation) and the Navy, Harry can be seen greeting servicemen and giving an honorary salute.
HONOLULU, HI
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Held Captive: Airman Richard Keirn Survived Being a Prisoner of War In Both WWII and Vietnam

Many servicemen found themselves fighting in not just the Second World War, but also in Vietnam. However, very few were held captive as prisoners of war (POWs) during both. US Air Force airman Richard Paul Keirn was among that rare group. In fact, he was one of only two individuals to survive their captivity in both wars. Discover his story of service and captivity after spending over eight years of his life as a prisoner.
CBS 8

Pearl Harbor letter read publicly for the first time

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Eighty-one years ago today, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside where a woman who witnessed the attack is reading a letter her mother wrote about that terrible day publicly for the first time. Buried in a box in a closet for decades, Barbara Brown says it is time to share the words with the world.
OCEANSIDE, CA

