Read full article on original website
Related
Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018
Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
Stephen Thompson reveals he suffered a broken hand in UFC win over Kevin Holland (Photo)
Stephen Thompson has revealed he suffered a broken hand in his UFC win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, at UFC Orlando, that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) met Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) in the welterweight main event. It was Thompson, 39, who stopped Holland via way to TKO in the fourth round.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
MMA Fighting
Ilia Topuria rushes Paddy Pimblett, fighters restrained after volatile war of words at UFC 282 press conference
Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria aren’t fighting each other at UFC 282, but you couldn’t tell that by the encounter they shared at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday. Following an altercation between the fighters at UFC London back in March, Topuria took an opportunity to fire a...
MMAmania.com
Dan Hooker shuts down ‘great guy’ Paddy Pimblett: ‘I do whatever I want to that kid’
Dan Hooker has made it clear that he is a fan of rising lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett, but “Hangman” doesn’t think the English fighter stands a chance with him in a potential matchup. Pimblett, who takes on Jared Gordon tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC...
MMA Fighting
Teen Raul Rosas Jr. admits it was tough giving up his final year of high school to fight in the UFC
18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. knew he would get to the UFC at a young age but even he didn’t expect it to happen while he was still months away from graduating from his senior year in high school. In fact after winning on Dana White’s Contender Series and earning...
411mania.com
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
MMA Fighting
Alberta commission lifts ban on UFC gambling following action against James Krause
James Krause is out and Alberta is back in. Following the UFC and the Nevada Athletic Commission taking action against Krause, barring the coach and any of his fighters from appearing at UFC events, Canada’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has decided to lift a ban on gambling on the UFC in the province that was handed down on Dec. 2.
MMA Fighting
Magomed Ankalaev reacts to UFC 282 title shot: ‘We will come and take what’s rightfully ours’
Magomed Ankalaev was training at the gym when his manager called him with an offer to fight Glover Teixeira for the title at UFC 282. Then the manager called back and said Jan Blachowicz had stepped in, but the belt was still on the line. Sitting at the dais for...
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 post-fight bonuses: Dana White’s ‘good mood’ nets every finisher $50k
UFC President Dana White was in the holiday spirit, so he handed out some extra cash at UFC 282. White announced after Saturday’s pay-per-view event that almost every finisher on Saturday’s card – nine in total – would be awarded a “Performance of the Night” bonus worth $50,000.
Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”
Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 289 results: Raufeon Stots edges Danny Sabatello via split decision, meets Patchy Mix in $1 million final
In the end, Raufeon Stots had the last laugh. After months of dueling trash talk, the interim Bellator bantamweight champion fended off a relentless grappling attack from Danny Sabatello to capture a split decision win and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, while the lone dissenter Doug Crosby inexplicably scoring the bout 50-45 for Sabatello, giving Stots the narrow victory Friday in the main event of Bellator 289, which took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘I’ve got soft hands though, haven’t I?’
On the fifth episode of UFC 282 Embedded, Paddy Pimblett gears up for the big night, Bryce Mitchell touches down in Las Vegas, Jan Blachowicz looks to rectify a past mistake, Magomed Anakalaev works with his longtime coach, and more. Then, the stars of Saturday trade barbs and face off and the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 press conference video
At the UFC 282 press conference, a host of Saturday’s stars, including former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev, and Paddy Pimblett, will answer questions from the media Thursday night. The UFC 282 press conference is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
MMA Fighting
Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas in the works for UFC 285 in March
Flyweights Viviane Araujo and Amanda Ribas are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC 285 card scheduled on March 4 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ribas is set to return after...
MMA Fighting
Juliana Velasquez: Liz Carmouche knows she didn’t win the Bellator belt – it was ‘given to her’ by ref Mike Beltran
Juliana Velasquez complained and appealed her Bellator championship loss to Liz Carmouche in April, but she still got nothing in return. In the end, the judo veteran will have to regain it inside the cage at Friday’s Bellator 289 in Uncasville, Conn., when she rematches Carmouche. Velasquez suffered her...
Billy Quarantillo expects to “break” Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282: “I’m trying to drag it into deep waters and make it a grimy, grueling fight”
Billy Quarantillo was surprised when he got the call to face Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282. After Quarantillo lost to Shane Burgos at UFC 268 last year, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him. He was then supposed to face Bill Algeo at UFC Long Island. However, Quarantillo had to pull out due to an injury which was heartbreaking for him.
MMA Fighting
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo live round-by-round updates for the boxing clash which takes place Saturday at Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea. The main card begins around 10 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view so the main event will likely begin around midnight. DraftKings...
MMA Fighting
Steven Koslow explains origin of his unique nickname ahead of debut at UFC 282
Steven Koslow is getting his opportunity to fight on the biggest stage in the world just before his 26th birthday. Koslow will face fellow promotional newcomer Cameron Saaiman this Saturday at UFC 282, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Koslow steps in on short notice for Ronnie Lawrence, who was forced to withdraw from the matchup for undisclosed reasons.
MMA Fighting
‘I got in a lot of trouble’: Tai Emery reveals possible punishment for repeat of viral celebration at BKFC Thailand 4
Tai Emery is not ruling out another viral post-fight celebration at Saturday’s BKFC Thailand 4 event, but she did reveal the price she may pay if she crosses any lines. Emery faces Po Denman in her second promotional bout. The 35-year-old went viral for flashing the crowd following her first-round knockout win of Rung-Arun Khunchai at BKFC Thailand 3 in September, a moment that boosted her following in a big way.
Comments / 0