bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018

Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’

Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board

Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
MMA Fighting

Alberta commission lifts ban on UFC gambling following action against James Krause

James Krause is out and Alberta is back in. Following the UFC and the Nevada Athletic Commission taking action against Krause, barring the coach and any of his fighters from appearing at UFC events, Canada’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has decided to lift a ban on gambling on the UFC in the province that was handed down on Dec. 2.
NEVADA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”

Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
ORLANDO, FL
MMA Fighting

Bellator 289 results: Raufeon Stots edges Danny Sabatello via split decision, meets Patchy Mix in $1 million final

In the end, Raufeon Stots had the last laugh. After months of dueling trash talk, the interim Bellator bantamweight champion fended off a relentless grappling attack from Danny Sabatello to capture a split decision win and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, while the lone dissenter Doug Crosby inexplicably scoring the bout 50-45 for Sabatello, giving Stots the narrow victory Friday in the main event of Bellator 289, which took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
HAWAII STATE
MMA Fighting

UFC 282 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘I’ve got soft hands though, haven’t I?’

On the fifth episode of UFC 282 Embedded, Paddy Pimblett gears up for the big night, Bryce Mitchell touches down in Las Vegas, Jan Blachowicz looks to rectify a past mistake, Magomed Anakalaev works with his longtime coach, and more. Then, the stars of Saturday trade barbs and face off and the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC 282 press conference video

At the UFC 282 press conference, a host of Saturday’s stars, including former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev, and Paddy Pimblett, will answer questions from the media Thursday night. The UFC 282 press conference is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
MMA Fighting

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas in the works for UFC 285 in March

Flyweights Viviane Araujo and Amanda Ribas are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC 285 card scheduled on March 4 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ribas is set to return after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Billy Quarantillo expects to “break” Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282: “I’m trying to drag it into deep waters and make it a grimy, grueling fight”

Billy Quarantillo was surprised when he got the call to face Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282. After Quarantillo lost to Shane Burgos at UFC 268 last year, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him. He was then supposed to face Bill Algeo at UFC Long Island. However, Quarantillo had to pull out due to an injury which was heartbreaking for him.
MMA Fighting

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Live round-by-round updates

MMA Fighting has Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo live round-by-round updates for the boxing clash which takes place Saturday at Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea. The main card begins around 10 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view so the main event will likely begin around midnight. DraftKings...
MMA Fighting

Steven Koslow explains origin of his unique nickname ahead of debut at UFC 282

Steven Koslow is getting his opportunity to fight on the biggest stage in the world just before his 26th birthday. Koslow will face fellow promotional newcomer Cameron Saaiman this Saturday at UFC 282, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Koslow steps in on short notice for Ronnie Lawrence, who was forced to withdraw from the matchup for undisclosed reasons.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

‘I got in a lot of trouble’: Tai Emery reveals possible punishment for repeat of viral celebration at BKFC Thailand 4

Tai Emery is not ruling out another viral post-fight celebration at Saturday’s BKFC Thailand 4 event, but she did reveal the price she may pay if she crosses any lines. Emery faces Po Denman in her second promotional bout. The 35-year-old went viral for flashing the crowd following her first-round knockout win of Rung-Arun Khunchai at BKFC Thailand 3 in September, a moment that boosted her following in a big way.

