Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police
According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
WDTV
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
PA trucker arrested in Lewis County after flagger was injured in hit and run
A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after he allegedly hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The OSHP hosted their annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive at the Walmart in Marietta. Many came out to donate non perishable items, money and more that would benefit Gospel Mission food pantry. Sergeant Dustin Payne says that the generosity every year can only...
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
WTOV 9
Vehicle in Shadyside crashes into parked car, home
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into a parked vehicle and then into a house in Shadyside on Friday afternoon. Police told NEWS they suspect alcohol is a factor. There is no damage to the house. No charges have been filed at this time. Shadyside Police and...
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
WTAP
Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WTAP
Fatal crash in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
2 charged after 2-year-old dies from ‘shaken baby’ syndrome, 1-year-old injured
Two people from Buckhannon are facing charges after a 2-year-old died and a 1-year-old suffered serious injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome last month, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Nov. 21 wreck in Bridgeport ruled fatal
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WTAP
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, December 8, a Parkersburg woman was sentenced to prison for a fentanyl crime. Toni Johnson, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to a news release,...
WHIZ
Zanesville Accident Causes Power Outages
ZANESVILLE, oh – A single vehicle accident caused many to go without power early this morning. At approximately 1:30am Saturday morning, a pickup truck lost control on Sharon Avenue in Zanesville. The truck went across the road sideways before crashing into two utility poles, causing homes to lose power. The utility poles were housing three transformers.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WTAP
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots held a drive Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members from Toys for Tots was outside the easy rider bus terminal in Parkersburg from 11 am to 2 pm. The group then moved to where the K-Mart use to be in Southside to collect from 3 to 6 pm. Group Coordinator Cliff Hecker talked about...
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
WHIZ
Noble Co. Man Sentenced
A Noble County man was sentenced by Judge Kelly Riddle to 15-20 years in prison when he was sentenced on felonious assault and aggravated arson convictions. Michael Keith Fox is now also required to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life. Authorities said in July of...
