12-15-22 juul settlement with wisconsin, 32 other states
The Fond du Lac County Tobacco Control Program Coordinator says she is pleased with an agreement reached between the Wisconsin Department of Justice and 32 other states with JUUL Labs. The $435 million agreement resolves a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Fond du Lac County Tobacco Control Program coordinator Johanna Brotz tells WFDL news the agreement has been a long time coming. “We’ve known since Juul came out with e-cigarettes that this was a ploy to get our youth hooked on these products,” Brotz told WFDL news. Wisconsin’s allocated share of the agreement is more than $14.7 million. Brotz says in addition to the financial terms, the settlement would force JUUL to comply with a series of strict terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices. JUUL was, until recently, the dominant player in the vaping market. The multistate investigation revealed that JUUL rose to this position by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and are unhealthy for youth to use.
12-15-22 winter weather advisory
Snow covered, slippery roads will make travel difficult for the morning commute. Three to five inches of snow is forecast for east central Wisconsin. National Weather Service meteorologist Denny Van Cleve says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for east central Wisconsin from 9pm Wednesday until 7am Thursday including Fond du Lac, Dodge, Winnebago, and Sheoboygan counties with 3-5 inches of snow expected. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
